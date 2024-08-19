Pastor Mboro Stunned by Allegations He Was Carrying a Semi-Automatic in Viral Video, SA Laughs
- Paseka Motsoeneng, also known as Pastor Mboro, appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court
- During his appearance, the state prosecutor said Mboro and some of his co-accused were carrying a semi-automatic rifle
- Mboro looked remarkably stunned at the allegations that he was wielding a gun in the viral video in which he took children from a primary school
EKURHULENI — Pastor Mboro was stunned during his recent court appearance by the allegations the state made against him.
Mboro appears in court
Pastor Mboro appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 19 August for his court appearance. Mboro, whose real name is Paseka Motsoeneng, was arrested after he stormed the Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, and forcibly removed his grandchildren from the school.
In a video @EversonLuhanga posted, Mboro sits in the dock listening to the state prosecutor. The prosecutor says Mboro and his co-accused were wielding semi-automatic rifles. Upon hearing this, Mboro's jaw drops, and he seems highly shocked that the state prosecutor accused him of holding a gun in the video. He was denied bail.
View the full video here:
Netizens laugh at Mboro
Mboro's reactions entertained South Africans.
Kunta the Toxic said:
"Looks like everything said in that courtroom shocks Mboro."
Debbie said:
"He obviously never saw the video evidence."
Issa Mess said:
"The acting is on point!"
Langwenya P said:
"The court should send him for a mental evaluation before processing this case."
Malum'Bhut'Aya said:
"He did say he sleeps with AK 47s."
Dennis said:
"Mboro is giving us content for days."
Mboro's church burned in ekurhuleni
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mboro's church, Incredible Happenings, was burned to the ground.
Community members reportedly torched the church a few days after Mboro stormed the primary school in Katlehond and took his grandchildren.
South Africans were not shocked that his church was torched, and many were happy that it was burned down.
