11 North West Municipalities Owe Eskom R7.5 Billion, SA Blames ANC
- The North West's Klerksdorp-based City of Matlosana is one of the 11 municipalities in the province that owe Eskom billions
- The municipality, and ten others, owe the State-Owned enterprise R7.5 billion even though some municipalities are working towards paying their debts
- South Africans pointed fingers at the African National Congress, the party with the majority rule in the province
NORTH WEST — State-owned enterprise Eskom revealed that 11 North West municipalities owe the utility R7.5 billion in unpaid electricity bills.
Eskom owed billions
SABC News says the Klerksdorp-based City of Matlosana owes Eskom the most, R2.3 billion. The Ditsobotla Local Municipality owes R1.2 billion and cannot fulfil its financial obligations to meet Eskom halfway. Municipalities that defaulted on payments include the Maquassie Hills, Kgetlengrivier, Ramotshere Moiloa, Madibeng, and Naledi local municipalities.
Eskom's North West spokesperson, Ezekiel Baruti, said that only one municipality participates in the municipal debt relief programme. He said the SOE will consider legal action if municipalities fail to pay after mediation. The South African Local Government Association said the high bill is caused by customers who won't pay.
SA blames ANC
South Africans commenting on Facebook pointed their fingers at the African National Congress, which is the majority party in the province.
Malana Roets said:
"Don't punish us for your loss."
Ayanda Mvala said:
"Corruption has been happening under the ANC for years."
QP Lino Art said:
"All part of the delinquent ANC party's legacy in South Africa."
Johnnie Johnstone said:
"ANC-municipalities are mismanaged, corrupt, bankrupt and looted."
Tshwane owed R125 million
In a related article, Briefly News reported that residents of Laudium in Tshwane owe the City of Tshwane R125 million.
The City revealed that the area also has 52 illegal electricity connections, valued at R1.5 million during the City's Tshwane Ya Tima revenue-collection operation.
