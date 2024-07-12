Laudium residents owe the City of Tshwane R125 million, with 52 illegal electricity connections worth R1.5 million

The City identified 73 incidents of electricity tampering, resulting in R2.1 million in losses

Residents are urged to settle their accounts or face disconnections

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Laudium residents owes the City of Tshwane over R120 million. Images: @CilliersB.

Source: Twitter

Laudium residents owe the City of Tshwane a staggering R125 million.

In a recent revenue collection operation, Tshwane Ya Tima uncovered 52 illegal electricity connections valued at R1.5 million.

See the video on X below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The City is facing loses

The Tshwane Ya Tima campaign, which aimed to recover unpaid municipal fees and address illegal electricity connections, focused on Regions 4, 5, and 6, which include Laudium.

Over the three days, officials identified 73 incidents of electricity tampering, resulting in R2.1 million in losses for the City.

During the operation, officials visited a property in Laudium with an outstanding debt of R2.6 million.

This property had been disconnected from the electricity supply three times in the past three weeks, yet managed to reconnect illegally each time.

As a result, the City has disconnected the property directly from the electricity pole and is planning further legal action against the owners for electricity theft and tampering with municipal infrastructure.

See the video on X below:

The operation continues to collect

Since its relaunch, the Tshwane Ya Tima campaign has seen numerous successes, including collecting outstanding debts and assisting communities with account and billing queries.

The campaign also supports applications for indigent status and conducts affordability assessments to help residents manage their utility payments.

Despite the City's efforts to assist residents, the responsibility to ensure their accounts are current ultimately lies with the individuals.

The City urges residents facing financial difficulties to come forward and arrange payment plans. Failure to do so will result in further disconnections.

"The City is committed to maintaining and improving our infrastructure, but this can only be done with the cooperation of our residents in fulfilling their financial obligations.

"We encourage all residents to settle their accounts and seek help if they struggle to make payments."

The Tshwane Ya Tima campaign will continue its operations across the City.

The City of Tshwane resumes electricity to SAPS head office after R5m payment, owes Eskom R800m

Briefly News reported that the City of Tshwane recently embarked on an aggressive campaign to raise the R800 million it owes Eskom.

The City shut off several businesses' electricity supply to pressure them to pay their outstanding power bills.

One of the properties that had its electricity switched off by the City was the head office of the South African Police Service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News