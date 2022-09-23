The Tshwane municipality has opposed Eskom's request to increase the price of electricity by over 32%

Eskom has petitioned the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to hike up electricity tariffs in April 2023 dramatically

The City said the price increase would devastate the residents and businesses of Tshwane, who are already struggling in the current financial climate

PRETORIA - The City of Tshwane has rejected the 32% tariff price increase that South African power utility Eskom has proposed for the 2023/24 financial year.

The power utility has requested that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) increase the price of electricity by 32,02%.

SABC News reported that the City believes Eskom should be limited to a single-digit increase per the National Treasury guidelines. Sipho Stuurman, the City of Tshwane's mayoral spokesperson, said that if the request is approved, it will take effect in April 2023.

According to Jacaranda FM, the City says an increase as dramatic as what the power utility has proposed would be detrimental to Tshwane residents. The City also claims that the increment will hurt residents and businesses already grappling with the current economic climate.

The City of Tshwane's rejection of the proposed tariff hike follows Eskoms threats to cut the City's electrical supply last week. The City has since paid R180 million of the R1.6 billion it owes Eskom in outstanding electrical fees.

South Africans react to Eskom's proposed electricity hike

South Africans have also rejected the proposed tariff hike on social media. Here are some comments:

@MabhodlaAmanzi commented:

"Other mfs better follow suit."

@KgantshiD said:

"I also reject Eskom's tarrif increase. We are penalized for non payment and Eskom is rewarded when they fail to provide services paid for."

