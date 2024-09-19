Johannesburg Hotel Ordered To Pay City Power R1.3 Million Before Power Is Reconnected
- The Reef Hotel's lights have been disconnected, and until they settle their City Power bill, the lights will stay off
- The hotel owes R1.3 million in unpaid electricity bills, and the South Gauteng High Court ordered that it pay the bill
- South Africans clapped for the law, and many felt hopeful that the current administration was using a no-nonsense approach
JOHANNESBURG — Until Johannesburg-based Reef Hotel coughs out R1.3 million in unpaid electricity bills, it will remain in the dark.
Court orders hotel to pay
According to IOL, the South Gauteng High Court ordered the Reef Hotel in Johannesburg to pay City Power R1.3 million. The hotel owes City Power R4.1 million, and the court passed the order after the hotel approached it to reinstate the power.
The power was cut on 12 September while City Power was collecting revenue. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the hotel met with City Power in January to discuss the bill, which at that time was R3.2 million. They were advised to pay half of the bill. They asked for a three-month grace period but did not pay. In response, City Power cut its power.
South Africans weigh in
Netizens on Facebook celebrated the move and some criticised businesses that did not pay their electricity bills.
Wayne Mills said:
"I would like to know why businesses are allowed to accumulate such a big outstanding amount before action is taken to pay the bill. Normal citizens get cut off when one payment is not made."
Phillip Molefi Gwangwa said:
"Big up to City Power for dealing with these non-paying clients. Since they started this drive, our country is moving forward."
Colin Bridger said:
"Good. Don't stop there now."
Nthebe Mozhina said:
"Some people wanna use electricity for free while we pay every month."
Mokwala Mokwala Snr said:
"Congratulations to the GNU."
Residents angry over electricity hike
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg residents lashed out against the electricity price hikes that City Power effected in July this year.
The electricity price increased by 12.72%, leaving residents fuming and unsure how to pay the bills.
