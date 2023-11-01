A man from Mpumalanga was handed down 47 years for killing his aunt after accusing her of bewitching him

The fellow reportedly walked into the house and shot her to death before running away

South Africans applauded the law and added that he should rot in prison

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans are relieved that a man will spend a long time in prison for killing his aunt, believing she bewitched him. Images: boonchai wednakawand and Hans Neleman

Source: Getty Images

The country was relieved after a Mpumalanga man who was found guilty of killing his aunt after accusing her of witchcraft was given a life sentence. Raymond Mtshali was slapped with a hefty punishment after he gunned his aunt down in her home. Many believed that he deserved the verdict.

Man sentenced to life for murdering aunt

The Mbombela High Court handed Mtshali the sentence. According to Times LIVE, Mtshali was slapped with a 30-year sentence and an additional 17 years for unlawfully possessing a gun and ammunition. It was reported that Mtshali committed the grave crime on 10 May 2022 when he found his aunt, Modjadji Mtshali, in the living room, watching TV with her kids. Mtshali disappeared for a few moments and re-emerged with a gun in his hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

He shot his aunt a few times and immediately fled. He escaped to KwaZulu-Natal, but a few days later, he turned himself in. According to the state advocate, Antoinette Nkosi, he showed no remorse for his actions. The National Prosecuting Authority hailed this sentence and affirmed its stance on violence against women, children and the elders.

South Africans clap for sentence

Netizens on Facebook, upon reading the judgement, congratulated the law for handing him down the sentence. Bonagni Mgubela found it unacceptable.

“Justice served. The same thing is happening in some parts of the country. The elderly people are lynched simply because they’re suspected of witchcraft. “

Poroza Mokgatla added:

“That guy smoked too much zol. Even if I wronged you, don’t kill me because you have your wrongs too.”

Skhumbuzo Mthembu was relieved.

“Some people like to shift the blame when they fail. He must rot in jail.”

Khotso Tlali asked:

“How did he prove it was her? This is madness.”

Eva Andrejevic exclaimed:

“Simply rot away.”

Woman and lover sentenced to life for killing husband

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman from the Eastern Cape and her lover were sentenced to life for planning the murder of her husband. Vuyelwa Bhalawese and her boyfriend, Siyanda Majola, were found guilty of planning and killing Bhalawese’s husband, Gcobani Nyokana. Majola reportedly killed her husband because she wanted to secure his pension money as she was in an extramarital relationship with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News