A woman and her lover have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a regional court in the Eastern Cape for orchestrating the murder of her husband

The motive behind the murder was revealed to be the woman's desire to inherit her husband's pension and share it with her boyfriend

The brutal killing shocked South African citizens and many rejoiced that the perpetrators were handed a stiff sentence

The Maluti regional court in the Eastern Cape has handed down life imprisonment sentences to a woman and her accomplice lover, who orchestrated the murder of her husband in order to gain access to his pension funds.

Vuyelwa Bhalawese and her boyfriend, Siyanda Majola, were found guilty of planning and executing the murder of Bhalawese's husband, Gcobani Nyokana, as confirmed by Luxolo Tyali, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Motive of murder unveiled

The murder plot revolved around Bhalawese's desire to secure her husband's pension benefits for herself and her boyfriend.

Bhalawese, who was engaged in an extramarital relationship with Majola, lived with him in Matatiele, while her husband worked in Gauteng.

According to SowetanLIVE, he was on the verge of retirement at the age of 60, with plans to financially support their home in the Lukholweni area of the Eastern Cape. Bhalawese's husband had even sent her money, including a substantial amount of R12 000 to buy sheep, which she failed to do.

This discrepancy led to suspicions and inquiries from her husband upon his return.

Nephew overhears culprits conspiring the murder

The plan to murder Bhalawese's husband was overheard by her 17-year-old nephew, who became aware of their intentions. Their discussions included the notion that his death would enable Bhalawese, who was childless, to inherit her husband's pension due to his decades of work.

Tragically, on 13 June 2022, Nyokana was fatally attacked and killed in his own home by Majola, with assistance from his brother. The young nephew managed to identify the culprits, leading to their apprehension a few days after the murder took place.

Majola's brother cooperated with the police and became a state witness, leading to his immunity from prosecution for his involvement in the premeditated murder, reported IOL. This further aided law enforcement in solving the case and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

South Africans relieved justice was served

Domenic Thabani said:

"You see what Rosemary Ndlovu has created .‍♂️"

Stan Prins stated"

"This is evil at the highest level."

Sipho Blose posted:

"This is a usual thing in Eastern Cape, after that, they would have bought a house in a small suburb in KZN."

Given Gift Reasons mentioned

"Justice is served. They must Rot in jail devilish people. . You can't love money to such an extent."

Vho Netshiswenda added:

"Gangster love."

