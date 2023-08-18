Social media went into a frenzy as rumours circulated that the Gauteng mom who had filmed herself abusing her child had died by suicide

Despite these claims, the Gauteng Department of Social Development confirmed that she is alive and kicking

The police investigation into the child abuse and assault case continues, with the woman facing court proceedings

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - Social media was turned upside down on Thursday, 17 August, when word that the Gauteng mom who filmed herself abusing her child had died by suicide spread like wildfire.

The Gauteng mother accused of child abuse did not die by suicide, the Department of Social Development revealed. Image: stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Popular Twitter account, @AdvoBarryRoux, posted an unsubstantiated tweet, claiming that the woman, who will not be named to protect the child, had taken her own life.

Gauteng social department debunks death rumours

However, according to the Gauteng Department of Social Development, the woman is still alive and kicking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the meantime, the police are continuing their investigation into the case of child abuse and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, TimesLIVE reported.

The woman is awaiting court proceedings in the case.

SA relieved abusive mom still alive

Below are some comments:

Mabel M. Nyathi said:

"That's a good thing, that way, she'll be there to answer her child's questions about the video when he gets older."

Tshegofatso Tshegofatso criticised:

"She's heartless, that one. If she's able to do that to her own blood, how much worse can she do to someone she ain't related to?"

Thulani Eric Lamani claimed:

"She is supposed to be behind bars for such actions. No mental illness of any sort here but pure evil at play."

Johan Smal demanded:

"Lock her up and put the child in foster care."

Woman’s TikTok video on father’s abuse trends, Mzansi shows heartfelt sympathy."

In another story, Briefly News reported that in a powerful and emotionally charged post, a courageous woman opened up about the traumatic abuse she endured at the hands of her father.

In the deeply moving video, Ziyanda Monelo bravely shared her painful experiences of abuse during her childhood and teenage years.

Through her tears, she sheds light on the scars of the abuse and the emotional toll it took on her life. Despite the darkness of her past, she uses her platform to empower others who may have faced similar struggles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News