A determined woman didn't give up on becoming a pharmacist despite her getting burned on her face while doing her final project in the last year of her studies

The accident could have stopped her from chasing her dreams, but she used it to motivate herself

Netizens were impressed that she didn't let the scars on her face stop her from studying, which showed how strong and dedicated she was

A woman who suffered facial burns during her final year project in pharmacy has graduated as a pharmacist.

Woman's determination to become a pharmacist shines

Zee Michael was initially devastated when she was injured. However, she decided not to give up her dream of becoming a pharmacist. In the video, Michael shows what happened and how she underwent a year of treatment and recovery. The young woman never gave up on her studies.

The accident happened when an experiment with an autoclave known as a steam steriliser which is typically used for healthcare or industrial applications. The machine uses steam under pressure to kill harmful bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores on items placed inside a pressure vessel. The steam of the machine burnt the pharmacist's face.

Netizens praise the pharmacist for her determination

The woman's story inspired people who have ever faced adversity. It shows that with determination and hard work, anything is possible.

Many expressed support in the comment section:

@Triplets praised:

"God is amazing."

@orijanka Emmanuel said:

"Please do not forget to add pharm to your name anywhere you go, cuss. You are one warrior who fought with pharmacy and won."

@PreshyChoco commented:

"God is great."

@BoySinc said:

"I have never been so happy to see someone heal."

@Emma Sylverline commented:

"You are so beautiful."

