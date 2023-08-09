A Johannesburg woman has been arrested for the brutal abuse of her young son

The woman went viral after a video was posted on social media, causing an uproar across South Africa

The Department of Social Development said the child is in a safe environment but is still traumatised by the incident

JOHANNESBURG - An abusive mother has been arrested after a viral video of her brutally assaulting her young child caused widespread outrage on social media.

Johannesburg police have arrested an abusive mother after a viral video showed her assaulting her young child. Image: Stock photos

Police officers arrested the woman on Saturday after the toddler's father opened a case at the Norwood Police Station. The child was also taken away from the woman And handed over to the Department of Social Development to be placed in a safe children's home.

Joburg woman abuses toddler to spite father

According to two social media, the lady filmed herself kicking her child to get back at the father, who had allegedly broken up with her, IOL reported.

The video may distressing to readers, but it can be watched here.

The woman, whose name has been withheld to protect the child's identity, appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday, 7 August, on a charge of assault with the intention of grievous bodily harm.

Social Development Department gives update on child's condition

MEC for Social Development Mbali Hlope gave an update on the child's condition on Tuesday, 8 August. Hlope said while the child is traumatised from the incident, he has been placed in a safe environment, The Citizen reported.

Hlope added:

“We condemn such acts of child abuse and make a call to society to stamp out child abuse and to report such acts immediately. We owe it to our children to create a safe and loving environment for them.”

The abusive mother is expected to appear in the Children’s Court on Thursday, 10 August.

South Africans outraged by toddlers abuse

Below are some comments:

@sbuddha777 said:

"Many Women are very abusive to kids, I know this myself first-hand."

@1TSHEPO25 exclaimed:

"It breaks my heart."

@nxavulane commented:

"This is evil."

@KhulaniKaba claimed:

"If the child was mine, it was going to be me who was going to jail, she was going to be history by now."

@pearlmadya asked:

"As a mother, watching this is the most painful thing I've had to do this morning. How can someone be so cruel?"

