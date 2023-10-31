Day in and day out, people feel the effects of a love gone cold, with some resulting in being cheated on.

Katlego Maboe, Zola Mhlongo and three other celebrities have been accused of cheating. Images: @zolazeelovin, @zeetakesnicepictures

Source: Instagram

Nothing is more humiliating than being double-played and not being given the room to process the betrayal privately.

It gets worse if the cheating accusation is blasted online and people, including trolls, get to have a say. Briefly News looks at these five celebs whose relationships were rocked by cheating scandals.

1. Matthew Booth

This footballer owns one of the most entertaining cheating stories from celebville, hilariously empowered by his estranged wife, Sonia Booth, for naming his affair with personal trainer Bongani Mthombeni-Moller the cheesecake saga.

Sonia exposed the Bafana Bafana star with a series of Instagram posts that may make a gripping telenovela plot. Check out one of her findings below:

2. Thembisa Mdoda

The former Our Perfect Wedding presenter was accused by then-hubby Atandwa Kani of cheating and questioned the paternity of her twin boys. She distanced himself from Kani on The Cover with a Vuzu interview. Check it out below:

3. Katlego Maboe

One of the most controversial cheating stories has to go to Katlego Maboe after a confession video posted by his wife, Monique Muller, cost him his Outsurance and Espresso gigs after the brands refused to be associated with him.

Katlego Maboe and his estranged wife, Monique Muller, after he was accused of being a deadbeat parent. Images: @katlegomaboe, @moniquemullerofficial

Source: Instagram

Monique recently took to her Instagram to rant about Maboe being a deadbeat, City Press reported:

“Are there any other 6-figure earning fathers refusing to pay their kid’s school fees?

“I have been suffering in silence for three years, but there is only so much one can take. One thing I will not do is let my child suffer," Monique lamented.

4. Zola Mhlongo

Shaka iLemebe actress and Prince Kaybee's baby mama gave the Charlotte hitmaker a hard time and was accused by gossip blogger Musa Khawula of sneaking off with another man every night, leaving their baby with her mamazala, Fakaza reported.

The report added that Kaybee's mother had to cancel their lobola negotiations. Zola was recently spotted being blueticked in another man's DM.

Prince Kaybee and his baby mama, Zola Mhlongo, have been having cheating scandals since the birth of their baby. Images: @princekaybee_sa, @zolazeelovin

Source: Instagram

5. Malusi Gigaba

This high-profile scandal made South Africans embarrassed when the former Minister of Finance was accused of cheating on his wife, Norma Ngoma, with a model.

His alleged unfaithfulness was exposed when a graphic video intended for his partner made the rounds.

Norma has since lived a golden life by herself. She has recently won a Woman of Wonder award and shared it on her Instagram. Check it out in the post below:

