City Power disconnected the electricity supply from several businesses, including the Apartheid Museum

The museum owed the power utility over R1.8 million, while other business centres owe over R8.9 billion in total

Citizens have expressed anger over the lack of payment from the museum, with many calling for accountability

JOHANNESBURG - City Power is cracking down on businesses for no payment, amounting to more than R8.9 billion.

City Power disconnected Apartheid Museum's electricity after it failed to pay its R1.8 million bill. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson & Noel Celis

Electricity supply was disconnected from several business centres, including the Apartheid Museum, which owed City Power R1.8 million. The power utility said the targeted businesses were given pre-disconnection notices that were ignored.

Through the cut-off operation, City Power hopes to recover at least R40 million in outstanding debt. The money recovered will help the utility repair and maintain its infrastructure, EWN reported.

Citizens outraged by Apartheid Museum’s R1.8 million debt to City Power

Mahlogonolo Kolobe Bonoko said:

“So all this time people were complaining about Soweto, only to find that their companies is owing millions to Eskom.”

Joan Marais commented:

“How come they only disconnect after millions and billions are owed but we as residents skip one month then they want to disconnect us?”

Jerry B Ngobese wrote:

“The CFO and CEO of this place should be charged and fired.”

Khadija Khan posted:

“Hilarious and embarrassing.”

Andre Scheepers added:

“Cut the municipal buildings and the mayor’s houses that own money.”

Cable theft continues to plague Mzansi

Meanwhile, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena warned of cable theft that left four substations without electricity. He said cable theft continues to be a huge problem in the country.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mangena said some areas, such as Eldorado Park and Lenasia, were thrust into darkness after the Nancefield Substation had its cables cut. Cable theft at the Soweto substation also left areas around the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Power Park without electricity.

The City Power spokesperson called community members to be patient while the repairs were underway. Mangena also warned about a criminal syndicate working to steal cables.

