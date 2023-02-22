A suspected copper thief paid the ultimate price after he allegedly tampered with an electricity substation in Durban

The incident is believed to have caused a major power outage, which technicians are still working to restore

Social media users are unsympathetic about the suspected copper thief’s death, saying that he put himself in danger

DURBAN - A suspected copper thief whose body was found at an Isipingo substation is believed to have caused a major power outage in the area. Technicians are still hard at work to repair the damage.

A substation in Isipingo was allegedly vandalised by a suspected copper thief who was electrocuted to death. Image: Getty image & EThekwini Municipality

EThekwini Municipality employees made the grim discovery on Tuesday, 21 February after Isipingo and surrounding areas were plunged into darkness. The extensive power outage was believed to have been caused by vandalism at the substation.

The City released a statement and said:

“City technicians were responding to an outage affecting residents of Isipingo and surrounding areas when they discovered extensive damage at the substation. An electrocuted body was also discovered. The deceased is believed to have been a copper thief.”

The municipality condemned the incident and said copper cable theft costs the city millions yearly. Technicians are still on the scene.

Meanwhile, Councillor Shad Nowbuth told IOL that the power outage affects the pump stations and reservoirs. However, he added that teams are working fast to ensure electricity is restored.

Mzansi reacts to the suspected copper thief’s death

Theo ML Howe said:

“It’s hard to feel pity for thieves. The consequences of their actions are far-reaching.”

Aneliswa Thobeka Booi commented:

“No sympathy for those who put themselves in dangerous and deadly situations. What I am sympathetic about is this no water supply going on today.”

Shazia Bayat posted:

“Just for a quick sale, he lost his life and everyone else suffered in the process due to a power outage.”

Carol Hunter Marshall wrote:

“Thieves know the dangers: if you steal you can get burnt. I feel for his family, but was his choice to steal.”

Phoka Ea Bataung added:

“Very hard to sympathise with his family knowing how and why he died.”

