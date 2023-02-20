Several businesses and residents lost everything due to flooding caused by 12 opened sluice gates at the Vaal Dam

As water levels rise, the Department of Water and Sanitation urged those living along riverbanks to consider evacuating

Many citizens took to social media to sympathise with those who lost their possessions in the horrific Vaal floods

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

FREE STATE - Flooding in the Vaal area has left a trail of heartache and destruction after 12 Vaal Dam sluice gates had to be opened due to heavy rains.

Several residents and business owners lost their possessions due to flooding in the Vaal area. Image: Stock image & Shiraaz Mohamed

Source: Getty Images

Families, business owners and farmers had their lives thrown into turmoil when many lost most of their possessions in the flood. The sluice gates had to be opened to relieve pressure as the dam was at risk of collapse due to the heavy downpours.

The owner of Smilin Thru Resort in Parys, Lee-Ann le Roux, was among those affected. Speaking to TimesLIVE, she said the resort was completely engulfed in water within 12 hours and she lost everything, including bedding and electrical equipment.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Since the floods, the Department of Water and Sanitation urged those living along river banks to consider evacuating as water levels in the Orange and Vaal rivers continue to rise. Spokesperson Wisane Mavasa also encouraged farmers to remove their livestock and avoid activities that put their lives in danger.

Taking to TikTok, @shaunraso shared the damage caused to his home. In the heart-breaking 18-second clip, the social media user’s furniture and other belongings can be seen submerged in high water levels.

“Our little house is gone. We lost against nature,” said the distraught individual.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service predicts that rain is expected to subside in parts of the Free State from Monday, 20 February.

Social media users react to the Vaal Dam flooding

wagie321 said:

“I’m sorry bud, my heart bleeds for all of you on the river.”

Marissa Beytell commented:

“12 gates are open! Are you serious? My flippen goodness! With NO INFRASTRUCTURE! South Africa is done.”

Morongwa Mohapi posted:

“Global warming is a mess.”

Kkgamingyaboy wrote:

“Vaal River is always full and scary.”

Explorer added:

“12 gates opened and somewhere down the river it will cause flash floods with catastrophic results.”

Gauteng streets flood, leaving vehicles submerged while snow predicted in KwaZulu-Natal

Briefly News also reported that residents living in Gauteng are urged to be cautious while travelling amid heavy rains that have caused flooding in parts of the province.

This comes after Tshwane emergency services and metro police responded to two incidents of vehicles being submerged under low-lying bridges in Pretoria North and Steve Biko Road. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

Tshwane emergency services deputy chief, Charles Mabaso, told News24 that motorists are to take precautions. He said that life-threatening incidents should be reported to Tshwane emergency services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News