Gauteng motorists are urged to practise caution while travelling as heavy rains continue to be experienced

Two incidents of vehicles being submerged under low-lying bridges in Pretoria North and Steve Biko Road have been recorded

In addition to heavy rains, snow has been predicted at the highest peaks of the southern Drakensberg, in KZN

TSHWANE - Residents living in Gauteng are urged to be cautious while travelling amid heavy rains that have caused flooding in parts of the province.

Heavy rains in Gauteng have caused flooding leaving several vehicles submerged. Image: Thuli Dlamini

Source: Getty Images

This comes after Tshwane emergency services and metro police responded to two incidents of vehicles being submerged under low-lying bridges in Pretoria North and Steve Biko Road. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

Tshwane emergency services deputy chief, Charles Mabaso, told News24 that motorists are to take precautions. He said that life-threatening incidents should be reported to Tshwane emergency services.

Heavy rains that could result in flooding are expected in several parts of the country. Motorists are urged to avoid speeding and keep a safe following distance from other cars.

In addition to heavy rains, snow has been predicted at the highest peaks of the southern Drakensberg on Friday, 6 January. Light snowfall is also expected in the Eastern Cape highlands and the Swartberg range in the Western Cape, according to TimesLIVE.

The Snow Report suggested that as much as 10cm of snow is predicted to fall on the highest peaks of the southern Drakensberg.

Social media users react to the weather forecast:

David Judah Rasimpi said:

“I hope people are safe, that's what matters.”

Buhlebenkosi Ndwandwe commented:

“I miss those days when we used to have the best weather. Stuff like this we only saw on TV.”

Stephan Kotze wrote:

“It wouldn't happen if storm water drains are properly maintained, and 50-year flood water heights are actually used as building limitations, corruption and nepotism.”

Dalindyebo Tk Guliwe posted:

“End times with all that happing, it’s no longer a surprise.”

Mark Williams added:

“The government must stop stealing, then they won't get all these calamities.”

