A German couple who planned to spend their retirement in Cape Town was met with an uphill battle instead

Jakob, 80 and Maria Maier, 78, purchased a multimillion-rand home in Cape Town years ago but have not received residency

The Home Affairs director-general came under fire for failing to grant the pair permanent residence in Mzansi

CAPE TOWN - A German couple’s numerous attempts to retire in South Africa proved futile leaving many, including a judge, outraged.

Despite being fully qualified in terms of the law, their application was turned down by the Department of Home Affairs.

Western Cape High Court Judge Vincent Saldanha is considering holding the official liable for the legal costs, according to IOL. Jakob, 80 and Maria Maier, 78, purchased a multimillion-rand home in Cape Town years ago.

Even though the couple fully disclosed their assets, they were told that they failed to provide adequate proof to qualify for residency. They lived in the country on visiting visas and had to leave every few months.

The department said the application was rejected for several reasons and claimed the couple did not submit a list of their debts. However, the judge found that all records regarding the couple’s finances were in order.

TimesLIVE reported that Home Affairs director-general Livhuwani Makhode came under fire for failing to grant the pair permanent residence.

The matter has left many angered:

Lucia Wacker said:

“These people want to retire and spend their money in South Africa (which will be good for the economy and create jobs). They should be welcomed with open arms!”

Kudakwashe Collins Zowa commented:

“In South Africa it is nearly impossible to get proper documentation through proper procedures. Go the corrupt way, they will personally bring the papers whilst you are enjoying the comfort of your home. It is the same thing that has destroyed borders.”

Moeti Moeti posted:

“The same Home Affairs that illegally granted the Gupta family permanent residency under questionable circumstances. Mr Gigaba knows how he was paid for that.”

Njabulo Mthe wrote:

“These officials only know bribes; they will intentionally make it difficult for qualifying applicants to get documented just to force them to pay bribes.”

Blankii Mabundaa added:

“Maybe they were refusing to pay the required bribe.”

