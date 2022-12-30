Several major fast-food chains across the country are experiencing serious supply issues related to loadshedding

Nando’s, Wimpy, Mugg & Bean, Steers, Debonairs and other big restaurants are being affected by short supply

Many citizens have expressed concern related to the loadshedding effects, with many worried about the economy

PRETORIA - More major bands across the country are feeling the pressure of continuous loadshedding. Fast food chains, Famous Brands, and Nando’s are among those experiencing supply shortages.

Several major fast food restaurants, including Nando's, are being affected by loadshedding. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Richard Baker

Source: Getty Images

Famous Brands which own Wimpy, Mugg & Bean, Steers, Debonairs and other big restaurants said short deliveries of chicken from producers are a major issue. However, it said that the disruption is being actively managed.

Despite the issues, none of the outlets has been closed, according to Fin24. Meanwhile, CEO of Nando’s Geoff Whyte said the effects of loadshedding put “enormous pressure” on the brand.

Nando’s has managed to keep its 300 stores in South Africa fully supplied and open. He said that upwards from Stage 4 loadshedding puts pressure on production facilities as they require too much power to be run by generation.

The South African Poultry Association (SAPA) told IOL that poultry sales decline over the next few months. The group said an increase in purchases will be seen during the Easter period.

South Africans have experienced more than 200 days of loadshedding since the start of the year. It is the highest number of power outages thus far.

Citizens react to the effects of loadshedding on fast food chains:

Margaret Fogarty said:

“This is what the government fails to realise it’s putting more people out of jobs, they have to sort it out.”

Anthony Theodoridis commented:

“No KFC.Watch the government spring into action now.”

Mandla Q Luyaba wrote:

“Chicken shedding stage 4.”

Franky Pacheco posted:

“They stuck in a situation, they put generators, they have to push the price up to cover fuel and maintenance on the generators we all pay the price.”

David Phiri added:

“If this is happening to big businesses imagine small businesses and small-scale entrepreneurs.”

