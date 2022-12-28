OR Tambo International Airport experienced a fuel-related issue that left numerous passengers and flights grounded

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) spokesperson said the issue was related to the supply of fuel from the storage

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu issued an apology to travellers for the inconvenience caused due to the technical issue

JOHANNESBURG - Passengers were left stranded at the OR Tambo International Airport when flights were grounded due to a fuel issue on Wednesday, 28 December.

Travellers using the OR Tambo International Airport were left grounded due to a fuel issue. Image: Stock

Source: Getty Images

The problem which has since been resolved was due to a technical issue at a storage facility. The fuel issue caused chaos at the airport as flights were delayed.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) Spokesperson Samukelo Khambule told The Citizen that the challenge related to the supply of fuel from the storage facility to the main hydrant system.

Khambule said that the OR Tambo Fuel Services Company used a manual system to fill fuel to the aircrafts. The spokesperson said that technicians are still on site to monitor the situation.

According to TimesLIVE, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu engaged with the Airlines Association of Southern Africa amid the crisis. She issued an apology for the inconvenience caused.

Following the drama, Sisulu said she had been assured that systems were put in place to resolve the delays.

Citizens react to the fuel drama:

@Prudy_SA said:

“We're notorious for bad things as a country. Imagine this kind of madness, a whole international airport? Lord have mercy.”

@ian_icphotos posted:

“If it’s not Eskom it’s water, if it’s not water it’s fuel shortages, if it’s not fuel, it’s roads and lack of infrastructure, if it’s not roads it’s crime, if it’s not crime, it’s millions of dollars under a mattress, if it’s not the coach then what else could it be. SA is phukkt.”

@au62_kim wrote:

“The ANC government is literally incapable of making sure anything in SA runs smoothly!”

@Lion_For_Truth commented:

“Guess who runs OR Tambo International! Incompetence on display for all the world to see!”

@DavidWolpertZA added:

“We need to accept that chaos rules SA and it worsens by the day-our leaders are too busy filling their pockets and stomachs to bother.”

