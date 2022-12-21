The price of fuel is expected to be reduced by as much as R2.80 in the new year, leaving Mzansi motorists hopeful

Information from the Central Energy Fund suggests that the fuel price could see the major decrease in the coming weeks

The price of 95 unleaded petrol is expected to be cut by R1.94 in January while diesel could see a drop by R2.78 per litre

PRETORIA - Good news for motorists as the price of fuel is expected to decrease when the new year heralds in, leaving consumers delighted.

The price of fuel is expected to see a major decrease in the new year. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Information from the Central Energy Fund suggests that the fuel price could be reduced by at least R2.80 in the coming weeks.

The price of 95 unleaded petrol is expected to be cut by R1.94 in January, with 93 petrol expected to drop by R1.95, according to SABC News.

Diesel is expected to see a big drop with prices being cut by as much as R2.78 per litre. The cost cuts come after oil prices were volatile in recent weeks.

News24 reported that the strengthening rand will also help the cost of fuel. The price of petrol increased dramatically in the past year.

Citizens have welcomed the news; however, many are calling for a major decrease to assist citizens.

Mzansi reacts to the price cuts:

Shakes Beauks said:

“R15 per litre will do.”

Ricardo Govender commented:

“They really did trick us into thinking R20 per litre is a norm.”

Mahlaba Ntshime Hlaba's posted:

“So in South Africa, there's no what you call good news, some will get relieved from that decrease in fuel. Even bread is not the same price as in past years.”

Lungisa Que Zungu Mkhosana wrote:

“Slash by R10, that's what we want to hear.”

Jeanette Jenny Mosehle added:

“2023 starting on a great note.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will rise above its issues, citizens call for action

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the country will rise above adversity despite the numerous challenges citizens face daily.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa addressed several key issues that are affecting the country, including loadshedding. He said the government has taken steps to improve generating capacity to end the continuous blackouts that have been affecting South Africans for more than a decade.

He said the procurement of renewable energy has been accelerated while making energy generation more accessible to the private sector. Ramaphosa added that they are working closely with Eskom to improve performance of the power stations.

Source: Briefly News