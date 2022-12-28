One of South Africa’s favourite fast food restaurants is beginning to buckle under the pressure of loadshedding

KFC announced that it would temporarily close some of its stores due to the frequent rolling black-outs

The fast-food outlet apologised to customers for the inconvenience but did not indicate which stores would be closed

PRETORIA - Loadshedding is beginning to cause serious issues for one of South Africa’s favourite fast food restaurants.

Some KFC restaurants will temporarily close their doors. Image: Jeffrey Greenberg

Source: Getty Images

KFC announced that it would temporarily close some of its stores due to the frequent power cuts affecting their operation.

Despite most stores remaining open, there may be limited options to choose from on the menu, leaving citizens disappointed.

Taking to Twitter, KFC apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused. The mega fast food chain did not indicate which stores would be affected.

According to EWN, small businesses across the country have been experiencing the impact of rolling blackouts daily.

Algoa FM reported that the effects of loadshedding have seriously affected the country’s economy.

Mzansi concerned by KFC store closures:

@__Xoey said:

“You can only imagine how the small business are bleeding from this if a big company like KFC is closing some of their restaurants. Job losses in 2023.”

@TeeTheReviewer posted:

“These are some of the last entry-level jobs in the economy. It's only downhill from here for SA.”

@LesNgobz wrote:

“If a big franchise like KFC can't cope with the permanent loadshedding, imagine how many small fast-food businesses have had to shut down.”

@JockBrilliant commented:

“How many jobs are at risk? Eskom, Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC. I hope you are proud of your handiwork.”

@ashney_m added:

“If big businesses are suffering, what about the small and medium ones?”

SA reaches milestone of over 200 days of loadshedding for 2022, Mzansi unimpressed: “What an incredible achievement”

Briefly News reported that South Africa has officially experienced over 200 days of loadshedding in 2022 alone and citizens are bitterly disappointed in the state of governance in the country.

With more days of rolling blackouts looming as the nation ushers in the new year, South Africans took to social media to sarcastically congratulate the government for failing to achieve energy security in the country.

Eskom implemented record-breaking rolling blackouts in 2022 because of continuous breakdowns at its old and poorly maintained power station, News24 reported.

