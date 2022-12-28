Loadshedding in SA has reached new heights after the country experienced more than 200 days of blackouts in 2022 alone

The milestone has left South Africans feeling disappointed in Eskom and the government, with many citizens sharing their thoughts online

Eskom implemented record-breaking power cuts because of continuous breakdowns at its old and poorly maintained power stations

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has officially experienced over 200 days of loadshedding in 2022 alone and citizens are bitterly disappointed in the state of governance in the country.

SA has experienced over 200 days of loadshedding after Eskom implemented record-breaking power cuts. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

With more days of rolling blackouts looming as the nation ushers in the new year, South Africans took to social media to sarcastically congratulate the government for failing to achieve energy security in the country.

This is what citizens had to say about the country reaching the embarrassing milestone:

@AMotlere stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Congratulations to the ANC government one your biggest legacy, well-done."

@KoyiXolani commented:

"@CyrilRamaphosa you should collect your awards for the records you breaking."

@CrunchyVine claimed:

"SA's only excellence is now in load shedding!"

@SansCue quipped:

"Congratulations Andre De Ruyter. What an incredible achievement."

@DV8310 added:

"Now that what you would call breaking news....... Yawn."

@DuwayneKratos15 complained:

"The sad part is that South Africans have now accepted this new norm....no one seems to be doing anything about it anymore."

@BlackMenace9

"365 days in a year, minus 200 days equals 165 days. The number of power cut days in a year far exceed the number of days with electricity for the whole day. This is where we're at, the scary part is that this is just the beginning."

Eskom implemented record-breaking power cuts in 2022

Embattled power utility, Eskom implemented record-breaking rolling blackouts in 2022 because of continuous breakdowns at its old and poorly maintained power station, News24 reported.

The escalating power cuts have severely impacted investment in the country and negatively affected economic output. In November, the South African Reserve Bank revealed that the economy would only grow by 0.1% in the final quarter of 2022.

According to TimesLIVE, Eskom's outgoing CEO, Andre de Ruyter warned that power supply in 2023 would be very constrained and loadshedding would continue unless additional generating capacity was added to the grid.

Eskom estimates R20bn net loss, SA reacts: “Why don’t they privatize?”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that on Friday, Eskom said its annual results indicate an expected net loss of R20.1 billion for the 2022 financial year.

This is a result of multiple factors including increased spending on maintenance, open-cycle gas turbines and decreased volumes of sales.

Departing CEO, André de Ruyter, added that Deloitte & Touche auditors have picked up past financial irregularities, and are concerned about the power utility's ability to survive, reported News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News