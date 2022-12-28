Eskom increased loadshedding and will be implementing Stage 3 and Stage 4 until further notice

The state entity said that it could not keep up with electricity demand because some generating units broke down

South Africans were angered by the short-notice announcement and bashed Eskom on social media

Eskom announces Stage 4 loadshedding. Image: Waldo Swiegers and Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - On Wednesday afternoon, Eskom announced that it will be rotating the loadshedding schedule between Stage 3 and Stage 4.

The power utility said the increase in loadshedding is due to the breakdowns of four generating units at its power stations, reported TimesLIVE.

Eskom added that there has been a delay in returning some units to service, which contributed to the need for more loadshedding hours.

"Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented with immediate effect until 05:00 in the morning. Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 daily."

This comes after the country enjoyed Christmas without any blackouts and reduced loadshedding at the beginning of the week.

South African citizens shared their comments on social media, and many said they believe loadshedding is deliberate.

Katleho James mentioned:

"Eskom is able to sustain electricity for 24 hours. This means all these power cuts are purposely instituted."

Kenneth Setlale posted:

"Andre de Ruyter is trying to finish off Eskom before he leaves."

Nkosinathi Mthokozisi stated:

"This is purely deliberate. How I wish we could ID these contractors and suppliers."

Cele Sibaphiwe posted:

"Meanwhile stage 6 is looming following 4 generators that have tripped at Kusile and Kuvukile power stations."

Bakang Ramatlhodi asked:

"Can't they just stay on one stage because they are really messing up our electronics?"

SA reaches 200 days of loadshedding for 2022 leaving Mzansi unimpressed: “What an incredible achievement”

Briefly News reported that South Africa has officially experienced over 200 days of loadshedding in 2022 alone and citizens are bitterly disappointed in the state of governance in the country.

With more days of rolling blackouts looming as the nation ushers in the new year, South Africans took to social media to sarcastically congratulate the government for failing to achieve energy security in the country.

