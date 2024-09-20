The Constitutional Court ordered former South African Broadcasting Corporation COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to return the R18 million he received from the broadcaster

Motsoeneng was reportedly paid a R11.5 million success fee for securing an archive footage deal from MultiChoice

He appealed the South Gauteng Court's ruling, which declared the R11.5 million to be unlawful, and the Constitutional Court dismissed his appeal, ordering he repay the money plus interest accrued

Hlaudi Motsoeneng still owes the SABC millions. Images: Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Image via Getty Images and Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Motsoeneng ordered to pay back

According to IOL, the Constitutional Court dismissed his case with costs on 18 September after he appealed an earlier decision by the South Gauteng High Court. The High Court found that the R11.5 million the SABC paid him as a success fee when he clinched a deal to secure archive footage from MultiChoice was unlawful.

The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his application to appeal the ruling with costs in 2023 and upheld the High Court's ruling that he pay back the R11.5 million plus interest, bringing the amount to R18 million. The Special Investigating Unit's spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, said the SIU welcomes the decision. He added that more than R6 million had been recovered from his pension benefits.

South Africans joke

Some netizens on Facebook roasted him and joked that he should join the MK Party.

Zolisa Dlokovu said:

"He deserves to be one of the MK MPs now."

Samuel Khazamula Bila said:

"They must attach his house and other movable assets to recover the money."

Hloks Molaudi said:

"Now he can finally join the MK and get a Parliament seat. He ticks all the needed boxes."

Mukona Mukosi said:

"He can negotiate a lower amount since he is unemployed."

Sally Partridge said:

"Good, and he better pay back every single cent."

Motsoeneng begs for votes

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Motsoeneng pleaded with South Africans to vote for his African Content Movement.

He posted a video on X in the build-up to the 2024 general elections and said people should vote for him for top-quality content.

