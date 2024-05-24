Hlaudi Motsoeneng has urged South Africans to vote for his party, the ACM, in the upcoming elections, promising to make the country prosperous

Despite his political ambitions, Motsoeneng is overshadowed by ongoing legal battles over a R11.5 million bonus from his SABC tenure

Reactions on social media have been mixed, with some seeing potential in his leadership and others sceptical of his promises

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has begged South Africans to vote for him on May 29, promising to make the country “prosperous”. Images: Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Image via Getty Images

In a passionate appeal to South Africans, former SABC Chief Operations Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has implored the electorate to support his political venture, the African Content Movement (ACM), in the upcoming elections on May 29.

If given the chance to serve in public office, Motsoeneng has promised to usher in a new era of prosperity for the country.

However, South Africans were not convinced Motsoeneng needed their votes and took it as a funny skit.

Mzansi laughs at Motsoeneng

Reactions on social media platform X express amusement at Motsoeneng's plea. Although he might have seemed like a fan favourite at some point, they couldn't help but laugh at him.

@afrofinest said:

"This is very funny."

@bydega added:

"With that accent How do we trust that guy?"

@BabaBartie noted:

"Content engaka! ."

@djstago commented:

"I am voting ACM after watching this video ."

Motsoeneng was pleading for votes

Motsoeneng, who founded the ACM in 2018 following his dismissal from the SABC, believes his leadership can bring transformative change.

See the post below:

“People of South Africa, I ask you to vote for the African Content Movement [ACM]. I want your lives to change so South Africa can be prosperous, for a South Africa that has a future for our children."

“I am pleading with you, my people, to vote for the African Content Movement. There is no other party that will bring change to this country. Please vote for the ACM."

His legal troubles

TimesLIVE reported that despite his ambitious political goals, ongoing legal battles have clouded Motsoeneng's campaign.

Motsoeneng’s legal troubles have been a significant hindrance to his political aspirations.

The R11.5 million bonus case has kept him in the headlines, often overshadowing his political messages. The court's order for repayment has become a focal point for his critics, who question his integrity and suitability for public office.

He has been involved in a prolonged court case concerning a R11.5 million bonus he received during his tenure at the SABC.

In 2022, the Johannesburg High Court ordered him to repay the total amount with interest, a judgment he has been contesting ever since.

Motsoeneng's tenure at the SABC was marked by controversy, yet he remains steadfast in his belief that his political platform can lead South Africa to a more prosperous future.

As election day approaches, all eyes will be on whether Motsoeneng's fervent appeals will translate into votes for the ACM.

Background on Hlaudi Motsoeneng and the ACM

Motsoeneng's tenure at the SABC was turbulent, with his leadership style and financial decisions drawing significant scrutiny.

After being dismissed in 2017, Motsoeneng quickly transitioned into the political arena, establishing the ACM in early 2018.

The party aims to prioritise local content and promote South African cultural and economic interests.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng and other politicians caught with fake academic qualifications

Politicians in South Africa are no strangers to controversy. Their private and public lives are constantly in the spotlight for right and wrong reasons.

Briefly News examined five politicians caught lying about their academic qualifications.

Motsoeneng is one of South Africa's most controversial public figures. Motsoeneng shot through the ranks in the SABC from being a producer for Lesedi FM to being the COO in under a year.

