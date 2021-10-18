Leader of the African Content Movement Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he can deliver services the African National Congress has failed to deliver in the past 27 years

Motsoeneng was campaigning in QwaQwa in the Free State over the weekend and stated that it would take his organisation to deliver water and electricity to the people

Social media users seem to have opposing views about Motsoeneng's promises with some people believing he might actually be successful

QWAQWA - Hlaudi Motsoeneng, leader of the African Content Movement (ACM) has heads turning on social media with the promises his political organisation has been making while on the campaign trail.

Motsoeneng, who is known for controversy, has promised the residents of QwaQwa in the Free State that his organisation will deliver services.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the African Content Movement leader, has made promises to the residents of QwaQwa in the Free State to deliver services in just six months. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Motsoeneng even made the claim that his organisation will provide services in a six month period after being voted into power, according to a report by SABC News.

He told residents that if they vote for the African National Congress then they would be voting for poverty. He further highlighted that the ANC has failed to deliver basic services such as water and electricity for the past 27 years.

Motsoeneng founded his political organisation in 2018 after facing serious allegations of corruption and fraud levelled against him by the SABC. According to The South African, during his tenure as the national broadcaster's COO.

The SABC says Motsoeneng owes the broadcaster millions of rands which includes R850 000 for his legal fees and R11 million for money he received from a R30 million deal. The R11 million was regarded as a 'success fee'.

Motsoeneng promised to pay the national broadcaster back in instalments of R20 000 a month.

South Africans react to Motsoeneng's political promises

South Africans have had mixed reactions to Mostsoeneng's promise to deliver services in six months. Some people think that the leader of ACM might actually deliver while others seem to think he should not be in politics.

Here's what they had to say:

@princecloete said:

"Hlaudi should be campaigning at Weskoppies."

@XhosaGuy5 said:

"Hlaudi Motsoeneng should've started a union, not a political party."

@AndiMakinana said:

"Hlaudi Motsoeneng, ha ho ya tshwanang le wena! He says he will deliver his manifesto after the elections."

@MphandeMusa said:

"It's doable, with clear plans, management of resources, political will & ability to execute plans. In fact, the motive of the ANC has not really been to provide services but to be celebrities at the feeding trough, that's all. All depts across the board, all tainted, that's dismal."

@sayit75772063

"Please….he couldn’t get water and electricity bills paid at SABC…what about a whole dysfunctional municipalities. We need good turn around strategy."

@ka_madonsela said:

"IEC Should suggest mental wellness examination as part of its requirement before organisations can be registered."

