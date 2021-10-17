Peeps Throw Shade Serious at Ramaphosa, SA Left Laughing: #VoetsekRamaphosa

Social media users are getting hot and heavy with some seriously spicy remarks about President Cyril Ramaphosa

Under the hashtag, #VoetsekRamaphosa Mzansi aired all their grievances with the presidency

Briefly News compiled some interesting comments from the trending social media topic

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peeps are throwing some serious shots on social media as local government elections grow nearer. It seems Mzansi just had to take the opportunity to fire some spicy remarks at South Africa's number 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mzansi is firing shots at President Cyril Ramaphosa. Some of the remarks have peeps seriously laughing. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

peeps took to throwing their remarks right where it hurts, criticising the campaigning politician for what many believe to be one too many lofty promises.

Some supporters took to defending Ramaphosa fervently.

Check out some of the comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Sizwe19920921 said:

"So how can unemployed people campaign and promise us jobs while they are not working ActionSA #VoetsekRamaphosa."

@Noexcus50093407 said:

"Ramaphosa is being punished for the sins of his predecessors! Viva Ramaphosa."

@barcaAdicts said:

"ANC must voetsek, not Ramaphosa, unless if you want Mabuza."

@Nhleiks5 said:

"Street intersections around the country are full of graduates looking for jobs instead of newspaper sellers #VoetsekRamaphosa."

@mafiwa2 said:

"I see fools here conveniently forget this chameleon called Cyril was in government as deputy president and has collapsed the government with Zuma."

Ramaphosa dodges press on the campaign trail in wake of JHB CBD violence

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a tall hill to climb in order to convince voters that the ANC is the first party of choice ahead of the local elections.

Incidents of taxi violence in Gqeberha sparked headlines earlier in the week followed by outbreaks of taxi violence in Johannesburg.

This all comes in the wake of a hostage drama that played out when Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Defence Minister Thandi Modise were held allegedly held against their will by ANC military veterans.

With just two weeks to go until the local elections are held, Ramaphosa has doubled down on his campaign efforts.

Normally, Ramaphosa engages with the press frequently and with great enthusiasm however, he dodged the media,

He did speak to the people of Mabopane where he told them that the ANC was in a process of renewal according to the SowetanLIVE.

Following his address, Ramaphosa was spirited away by his bodyguards and hurried off the Brengaville informal settlement in Ga-rankuwa.

EWN reported that the ANC has called on members it ignore the media buzz, close ranks and focus on the elections.

Source: Briefly.co.za