Ramaphosa Dodges Press on Campaign Trail in Wake of JHB CBD Violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa normally has a lot of time for the media after a horrendous week for the ANC he dodged journalists

He has been hitting the campaign trail hard and gave a speech in Mabopane but immediately afterwards he was whisked away

This week has seen taxi violence in Gqeberha and Johannesburg as well as a high-profile hostage drama

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a tall hill to climb in order to convince voters that the ANC is first party of choice ahead of the local elections.

Incidents of taxi violence in Gqeberha sparked headlines earlier in the week followed by outbreaks of taxi violence in Johannesburg.

This all comes in the wake of a hostage drama that played out when Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Defence Minister Thandi Modise were held allegedly held against their will by ANC military veterans.

With just two weeks to go until the local elections are held, Ramaphosa has doubled down on his campaign efforts.

Normally, Ramaphosa engages with the press frequently and with great enthusiasm however, he dodged the media,

He did speak to the people of Mabopane where he told them that the ANC was in a process of renewal according to the SowetanLIVE.

Following his address, Ramaphosa was spirited away by his bodyguards and hurried off the Brengaville informal settlement in Ga-rankuwa.

EWN reported that the ANC has called on members it ignore the media buzz, close ranks and focus on the elections.

