Mondli Gungubele and Thandi Modise have come forward to say that the hostage drama they were a part of was not a bad thing

They said that the fact that ordinary citizens could interact with government ministers showed that democracy was maturing in South Africa

Gungubele said that the incident was unacceptable but not an embarrassment for the country

In a stunning piece of media spin, ministers have hailed the hostage drama that recently took place as a positive sign that South Africa's democracy is maturing.

Two ministers were taken hostage for three hours by disgruntled ANC military veterans.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Defence Minister Thandi Modise were eventually released.

Modise said that the fact that the military veterans were able to get so close was a good sign that South Africa was not a "police state" and ordinary citizens could interact with ministers according to News24.

Gungubele made it clear that the situation was unacceptable but not necessarily an embarrassment for the country.

