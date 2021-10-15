Military Veteran Says Ministers Provoked Them, Set Up a Trap that Led to Arrest

A member of the Liberation Struggle War Veterans who was present at the hostage-taking of ministers say they were led to a trap

Ntando Shezi says the ministers gave them no choice because they provoked the military veterans

The South African has made a promise to the ex-combatants to provide them with a number of benefits

TSHWANE - Members of the Liberation Struggle War Veterans believe that the meeting where they held ministers and a deputy forcefully against their will was a trap set up for them.

56 of the ex-combatants were apprehended after the Special Task Force rescued Minister of Defence Thandi Modise and her deputy Thabang Makwetla as well as Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency from the ordeal at St George's Hotel in Tshwane.

One of the people who escaped being arrested Ntando Shezi claims the ministers have had an agenda to arrest them since they began occupying Luthuli House, the head office of the African National Congress, according to The Witness.

He says they were tricked to go to the hotel under the guise that they would be meeting with Deputy President David Mabuza.

Shezi says the military veterans were given no choice when the meeting between the ministers and them did not have desired results, which led the vets to close off exits and subsequently stopping the ministers from leaving.

Shezi says the ministers provoked the military vets and were stand-offish throughout the meeting. He stated that the ministers were successful in their quest because veterans were arrested at the end of the night.

Government promises military vets benefits

According to News24, the South African government is now offering the military veterans a number of benefits which include the wiping out of criminal records, presidential pardons as well as land and houses.

They will also receive educational support for their children as well as social relief grants. They will also get healthcare benefits.

South Africans react to the ex-combatants claims about being set up

Social media users do seem to be convinced that the ministers actually set up a trap for the military veterans. Here's what they had say:

@NtlatlapaBokang said:

"So the minister trapped these hooligans inti closing the doors neh."

@MlungisiDPG said:

"And being the permanent trainee cadets that they are they walked right into the trap‍♂️"

@PuziMzi said:

"But they trapped themselves njena, ministers never forced them to close the door, war veterans with no strategy, we were never safe mos in this country."

@Gengezi76 said:

"Kushukuthi the ANC was always in trouble if those idiots walked straight into such a trap."

@EtmMokoena said:

"If it’s true, it must have been the most stupid decision ever made by any government in our lifetime. Sending cabinet members to force a hostage situation is indeed not a good idea. Talking about putting your neck on the line. No minister would do that."

Carl Niehaus and Pule Mabe share perceptions of #MinistersHostage situation

Briefly News previously reported that National Spokesperson for the ANC Pule Mabe believes that the hostage situation that has been making national headlines was not a crisis. Mabe was speaking to the media on Friday during an election campaign in Tshwane.

Carl Niehaus has also spoken out about the drama, stating that the 56 arrested military veterans, who kept two ministers and a deputy minister captive, should be released. Mabe explained that the liberation war veterans made their way to Luthuli House on Monday to raise issues.

Niehaus believes that Government and the ruling party should be more sensitive to the military veterans' 'desperation' rather than display anger toward them.

