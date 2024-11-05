A Malawian national was arrested for allegedly tampering with an electricity meter in Alexandra

The business owner fled from security officers and had to be pepper sprayed to subdue him

City Power also cut off power to 25 businesses that relied on illegal connections for a power supply

JOHANNESBURG - A foreign national has been arrested in Alexandra for tampering with essential infrastructure.

The Malawian national was apprehended by City Power and security officers after he was caught illegally attempting to reconnect his electricity supply.

The arrest came after City Power conducted a visit to the area.

Shop owner resists arrest

The Malawian, who owns The Brain Crew furniture shop, denied attempting to reconnect the meter when security approached him.

He fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by security officers soon.

The business owner continued to resist arrest and eventually was pepper sprayed so that security could subdue him.

Power cut off to 25 businesses

During the visit to the area, City Power also cut off the power supply to 25 businesses.

City Power noted that newly installed meters were not in use and that 25 businesses were still not paying for electricity.

The guilty businesses included dry cleaning services, hardware stores, grocery stores, and salons.

After disconnecting the power, they received a tip-off that the Malawian national was trying to reconnect his supply.

City Power won’t tolerate tampering

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the arrest served as a warning to others that tampering with meters would not be tolerated.

“We will not tolerate any form of tampering with our infrastructure. This recent incident underscores the lengths some individuals will go to circumvent the rules, ultimately harming the community and those who pay for their services fairly,” he said.

“We will continue to monitor and take action against offenders to ensure a reliable electricity supply for all,” Mangena added.

Lenasia residents owe City Power R24 million

In a related article, City Power cut the power to residents in Lenasia over unpaid electricity bills.

Briefly News reported that City Power cut the electricity because of bills of more than R24 million.

South Africans called City Power out for depriving residents of electricity during a cold weekend.

