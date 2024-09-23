City Power Disconnects Lenasia Over R24 Million Electricity Debt
- Customers in Lenasia who failed to pay their electricity bill experienced a cold and dark weekend without any lights
- City Power cut their electricity because of a bill of more than R24 million, which has been racking up throughout the course of the month
- South Africans called City Power out for depriving residents of electricity during a cold weekend which saw temperatures reach their lower digits
LENASIA, JOHANNESBURG — City Power is continuing its mission to recover R1 billion in revenue, and Lenasia residents were its latest victims.
Lenasia's lights cut
According to IOL, City Power disconnected their lights last week on 19 September. Residents of Lenasia reportedly owe R800 million out of the R9.8 billion defaulting customers owe City Power across Johannesburg. Companies that consume a lot of electricity were disconnected, including the Reef Hotel, which also owes City Power millions.
Largw-power users that owe City Power include a Cash-and-Carry in Klipriviersoog, which owes over R3 million, a medical centre in Kliptown with an R1.8 million unsettled bill and a Nancefield sweet factory.
SA slams City Power
South Africans on Facebook were furious that City Power disconnected electricity before a bitterly cold weekend, which resulted in snow in different parts of South Africa.
Selvin Pillay said:
"Timing is cruel. It's a very cold week.
Jacques Tellis asked:
"What's going on here? This is not right. Does the municipality have a court order? If not, then they are not allowed to cut any electricity."
Sue Lane said:
"Electricity is not affordable!"
RSA Citizen said:
"They still haven't found the cut-off switch for Soweto."
Bob Naidoo said:
"They can cut off electricity to private households."
