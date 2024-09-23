Customers in Lenasia who failed to pay their electricity bill experienced a cold and dark weekend without any lights

City Power cut their electricity because of a bill of more than R24 million, which has been racking up throughout the course of the month

South Africans called City Power out for depriving residents of electricity during a cold weekend which saw temperatures reach their lower digits

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like food, energy, loadshedding, fuel prices and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

City Power cut Lenasia's electricity last week. Image: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LENASIA, JOHANNESBURG — City Power is continuing its mission to recover R1 billion in revenue, and Lenasia residents were its latest victims.

Lenasia's lights cut

According to IOL, City Power disconnected their lights last week on 19 September. Residents of Lenasia reportedly owe R800 million out of the R9.8 billion defaulting customers owe City Power across Johannesburg. Companies that consume a lot of electricity were disconnected, including the Reef Hotel, which also owes City Power millions.

Largw-power users that owe City Power include a Cash-and-Carry in Klipriviersoog, which owes over R3 million, a medical centre in Kliptown with an R1.8 million unsettled bill and a Nancefield sweet factory.

SA slams City Power

South Africans on Facebook were furious that City Power disconnected electricity before a bitterly cold weekend, which resulted in snow in different parts of South Africa.

Selvin Pillay said:

"Timing is cruel. It's a very cold week.

Jacques Tellis asked:

"What's going on here? This is not right. Does the municipality have a court order? If not, then they are not allowed to cut any electricity."

Sue Lane said:

"Electricity is not affordable!"

RSA Citizen said:

"They still haven't found the cut-off switch for Soweto."

Bob Naidoo said:

"They can cut off electricity to private households."

Joburg residents fume over R200 surcharge

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa's approved R200 surcharge fee angered South Africans.

City Power was given the green light to add R200 for prepaid electricity users, and many felt it was unfair.

