Four police officers were arrested for allegedly stealing R1.8 million from a zama zama boss

The officers allegedly found the money in a wardrobe, but they claim they only found R200,000

South Africans are not surprised by the news, saying that they are used to corrupt officers

South Africans are not surprised that four police officers were arrested for allegedly stealing R1.8 million from a zama zama boss. Image: Darren Stewart/ Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

The men and women in blue are employed to serve and protect, but sometimes, they find themselves on the other side of the law.

Four officers from Barberton were recently arrested after allegedly stealing R1.8 million, and South Africans aren’t surprised.

The money was allegedly stolen from a zama zama boss.

Officers allegedly stole money during search

Sergeants Danisile Precious Mahlangu (47), Mandla Ndlovu (49), Bongani Dlamini (40), and Doctor Zulu (42) were arrested during a joint operation by the Hawks Nelspruit-based Serious Corruption Investigation, Serious Organised Crime Investigation, and Mpumalanga Crime Intelligence.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The quartet, who are all attached to Barberton Detective Services, are alleged to have searched a zama zama paymaster’s house.

SAPS said that during the search, the quartet allegedly found R1.8 million inside a bag in a wardrobe, which they then took.

The officers then arrested the son of the homeowner and locked him up in the police cells without charging him. They also didn’t book in the money that they confiscated.

Officers return with R200,000

According to information, the officers disappeared for five hours until Crime Intelligence summoned them to the station. When asked about the money, they produced R200,000, claiming that was all they found at the house.

“The complainant, the son of the paymaster, opened a case of cash theft against the four police officials,” said Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

South Africans aren’t surprised

Social media users who believe that most cops are involved in illegal activities have not been surprised by the arrest.

Madue Makgamatha said:

“This is what the police do every day. Some never get caught.”

Bafanas Godrich Wasemzini added:

“It's quite common in the police force. They'll arrest someone with 100 bags of dagga and only declare 2 of them in their statement. What about the remaining 98 bags?”

Cebo Bhele Makupula said:

“That’s what they do. Even when raiding these shops, they take airtime and cigarettes for themselves.”

Modi Qho asked:

“How will crime decrease when the ones who are supposed to protect us are the corrupt ones?”

Oupa Kgapetsi stated:

“Am I surprised? No. That's what cops are doing daily: stealing in a uniform.”

Shaw Phiri added:

“The guys in blue are the most corrupt.”

Hasan Basree Milanzi said:

“These SAPS members are only wearing the uniform for the wrong reasons. When they take an oath to serve the citizens, they do it the other way around. I prefer security personnel rather than SAPS members. There are super good security personnel who are so loyal to the country. If you want to learn corruption, learn it from the SAPS members. You will be a professional.”

Officers arrested for extortion

In a related article, Briefly News reported that seven police officers were arrested for extortion.

The officers reportedly arrested a Durban businessman and demanded R100,000 for his release.

They arrested the man after conducting a raid at his store before demanding money from his wife.

Source: Briefly News