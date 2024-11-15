The South African Police Service arrested a suspect for reportedly hijacking two off-duty cops in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

The suspect, who was armed, also robbed them of their service pistols and was later arrested

South Africans smelled a rat and suggested that the officers who the suspect allegedly hijacked must be investigated

A man who robbed and hijacked two cops was arrested and netizens were worried. Images: Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images and damircudic

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — A suspect was arrested for allegedly hijacking two South African Police service officers in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and robbing them of their service pistols.

Hijack robbery suspect captured in Durban

SABC News said the incident happened at Courtown cRescent in Avoca Hills, Durban. The suspect, who was armed, not only hijacked the officers but also reportedly robbed them of their service pistols.

The police took immediate action, and a team of crime prevention officers, task team officers and private security officials hunted him down in Newtown A, Inanda. He was arrested, and the police found two firearms which belonged to the officers.

Thirty rounds of ammunition were also found, and after searching the house, they found two more unlicensed firearms and the hijacked vehicle. He's expected to appear before the Durban Magistrates Court on 18 November 2024.

Netizens questioned the officers

South Africans on Facebook joked about the incident, and some raised concerns about the police officers who were hijacked.

Fanuel Dube said:

"That guy should be employed as an officer and arrest those two."

Zobane Mgidla said:

"Those two officers should explain in detail about the matter. Imagine two officers being robbed by one suspect. No way."

Paddy said:

"Those two should be relieved of their duties. Totally useless."

Tumelo Rasomone said:

"Incompetent and unfit police officers."

Velocity Meme asked:

"Did he really rob them? More investigations need to be done. I don't trust the police."

Officer killed during robbery

