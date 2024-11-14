Lamontville Man Busted for Selling Dagga to High School Pupils, 8 of Them Girls
- Police arrested a suspect at a Lamontville high school after the man was found dealing in drugs
- Officers pounced on the individual in the act of selling dagga to a group of learners, mostly girls
- The suspect was arrested, charged and appeared in court the same day while the pupils were warned
DURBAN — An alleged drug dealer was arrested after police pounced on a 29-year-old man selling dagga to high school pupils in Lamontville.
Social Crime Prevention members were tipped off about the alleged activities on Thursday, 14 November 2024.
Man arrested for selling dagga to pupils
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said law enforcement discovered the man dealing from a structure near the school.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"He was found with 10 pupils, eight of whom were girls, while he was in possession of dagga," said Netshiunda.
"The pupils, whose parents were called, were given a stern warning before they were released, as the officers prioritised their ongoing final exams."
The suspected drug dealer was expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrate's Court the same day, charged with dealing in dagga.
Pupils in hospital for eating space cookies
In other news, about 90 Pulamadibogo Primary School pupils in Soshanguve, Tshwane, were hospitalised after eating muffins laced with dagga.
The incident, which affected learners from Grades R to 7, happened on 20 September 2023. The Gauteng Education Department said the pupils had bought what they thought were muffins on their way to school.
After consuming them, some pupils began complaining about nausea and stomach cramps, while others vomited.
3 Men charged with attempted murder
In related news, Briefly News reported that three men appeared at the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 4 October, facing 43 attempted murder charges for selling dagga-laced muffins to young pupils.
eNCA reported that some of the 90 Pulamadibogo Primary learners taken to hospital after falling ill had been force-fed by the suspects. Parents gathered outside court, demanding that the accused not be released on bail.
The accused, Amukelani Nyulunga, 19, Ofentse Maluleka, 21, and Katlego Matlala, 29, initially faced 28 counts of attempted murder charges.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is the current affairs Head of Desk at Briefly News. He was a news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. Email: tshepiso.mametela@briefly.co.za