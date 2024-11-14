Police arrested a suspect at a Lamontville high school after the man was found dealing in drugs

Officers pounced on the individual in the act of selling dagga to a group of learners, mostly girls

The suspect was arrested, charged and appeared in court the same day while the pupils were warned

An alleged drug dealer was arrested in Lamontville for selling dagga to high school learners. Images: @Lesufi

DURBAN — An alleged drug dealer was arrested after police pounced on a 29-year-old man selling dagga to high school pupils in Lamontville.

Social Crime Prevention members were tipped off about the alleged activities on Thursday, 14 November 2024.

Man arrested for selling dagga to pupils

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said law enforcement discovered the man dealing from a structure near the school.

"He was found with 10 pupils, eight of whom were girls, while he was in possession of dagga," said Netshiunda.

"The pupils, whose parents were called, were given a stern warning before they were released, as the officers prioritised their ongoing final exams."

The suspected drug dealer was expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrate's Court the same day, charged with dealing in dagga.

Pupils in hospital for eating space cookies

In other news, about 90 Pulamadibogo Primary School pupils in Soshanguve, Tshwane, were hospitalised after eating muffins laced with dagga.

The incident, which affected learners from Grades R to 7, happened on 20 September 2023. The Gauteng Education Department said the pupils had bought what they thought were muffins on their way to school.

After consuming them, some pupils began complaining about nausea and stomach cramps, while others vomited.

3 Men charged with attempted murder

In related news, Briefly News reported that three men appeared at the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 4 October, facing 43 attempted murder charges for selling dagga-laced muffins to young pupils.

eNCA reported that some of the 90 Pulamadibogo Primary learners taken to hospital after falling ill had been force-fed by the suspects. Parents gathered outside court, demanding that the accused not be released on bail.

The accused, Amukelani Nyulunga, 19, Ofentse Maluleka, 21, and Katlego Matlala, 29, initially faced 28 counts of attempted murder charges.

