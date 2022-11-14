The presidency has called out ANC members pushing for President Ramaphosa to step aside, claiming the president is innocent until proven guilty

Ramaphosa's opponents have been calling for the president to relinquish his role as leader of the ANC following the Phala Phala scandal allegations

The presidency claims Ramaphosa has not been criminally charged, so the step-aside rule does not apply in the president's situation

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) first physical National Executive Conference (NEC) meeting in two years has come to a close. President Cyril Ramaphosa has resolved not to step aside as president of the ANC.

The presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa would gladly step aside if he is charged with any Phala Phala allegations. Image: Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa's opponents have intensified calls for him to step aside amid the Phala Phala scandal accusations. But Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, questioned the motivations behind the calls during a media briefing on Sunday, 13 November.

According to SowetanLIVE, Magwenya said that the president had not been charged with any crime, making the step-aside rule inapplicable to Ramaphosa. The president's spokesperson added that Ramaphosa would willingly step aside if the series of investigations into the burglary of foreign currency brought forth any criminal charges.

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile is singing a different tune. Mashtile claimed that a person does not need to be criminally charged to be relieved of their duties. News24 reported that the treasurer-general insisted that if the ANC's integrity commission found allegations against a party member damaged the ANC's image, the person responsible could be asked to step aside.

That is exactly what a leaked report from the integrity commission concluded the Phala Phala scandal had done to the ruling party. The commission found that President Ramaphosa's involvement in the Phala Phala scandal had brought the ANC into disrepute, damaging the public image of the governing party in the process.

South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa's refusal to step aside

South Africans are doubtful President Ramaphosa would willingly step aside.

Here are some reactions:

@malcolmmmsane commented:

"Who's fooling who, he will run to court. Step aside my foot."

@LahlaNgubeni added:

"@CyrilRamaphosa knows that #ANC needs him more than he needs it. I dare the gangsters to weasel their way into leading the ANC!"

@HarriramRobin claimed:

"He won't be charged. He is above the law. That's why he boasts his confidence."

@PantherZulu joked:

"Lol, what a subtle way of saying "forget about it!"

Dlamini-Zuma and ANC executives are still calling for Ramaphosa’s head despite addressing the Phala Phala scandal

In a related story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly opened up about the Phala Phala farm scandal at the ANC National Executive Committee meeting on Friday, 11 November.

The embattled leader, whose job as the leader of the ruling ANC party is hanging by a thread, admitted that money was stolen from his farm, but it was from a legitimate business transaction.

According to TimesLIVE, ANC NEC members who opted to remain anonymous said Ramaphosa voluntarily decided to brief them on the matter. He said he had submitted proof that the money was legit to relevant authorities.

