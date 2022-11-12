President Cyril Ramaphosa's job is still hanging by a thread even after he finally addressed the Phala Phala scandal

Ramaphosa thought he escaped the guillotine when he briefed the ANC national executive committee about the Phala Phala scandal

However, calls for his resignation are still mounting, and Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma allegedly leads them

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosareportedly opened up about the Phala Phala farm scandal at the ANC national executive committee on Friday.

ANC NEC members like Dlamini-Zuma still calling for Ramaphosa to step down. Image: Getty Images.

The embattled leader, whose job as the leader of the ruling ANC party is hanging by a thread, admitted that money was stolen from his farm, but it was from a legitimate business transaction.

According to TimesLIVE, ANC NEC members who opted to remain anonymous said Ramaphosa voluntarily decided to brief them on the matter. He said he had submitted proof that the money was legit to relevant authorities.

The President reportedly mentioned that the money came from a buyer who went to his farm to purchase a buffalo. The workers received cash and hid it in the mattress. The NEC members said:

"The president has finally brought us into his confidence. But the establishment of the truth still lies with the law enforcement agency. The NEC can’t establish the truth. The IC can question him, we can't."

Reports from the NEC members seemed to suggest that those who are still baying for Ramaphosa's blood include Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, S'dumo Dlamini, Tony Yengeni and Tandi Mahambehlala. Those calling for Cyril Ramaphosa to step down immediately argue that the Phala Phala scandal has dented the party's reputation.

