An immigration officer was arrested after she was found to be accepting bribes at the border

The officer had with her passports belonging to foreigners and cash, which she couldn't explain

South Africans want action taken against officials who accept bribes to allow foreigners in

South Africans are demanding justice after an immigration officer was caught red-handed accepting bribes from foreigners. Image: Marco Longari/ RapidEye.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are growing tired of corrupt officials who help foreign nationals illegally enter the country.

Citizens now want action taken against those aiding foreigners, accusing them of treason.

This comes after a 56-year-old female immigration officer was arrested for accepting bribes.

Immigration officer accepted bribes at border

SAPS arrested the 56-year-old at the Beitbridge Port of Entry in Musina during a string operation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While conducting surveillance, they noticed an individual approach the officer and handed her some money.

When police apprehended her, she was found in possession of R3,100 and six passports belonging to foreign nationals. She could not explain why she had so much cash on her.

Passport owners were arriving from Malawi

The passports were seized and traced to individuals on buses arriving from Malawi.

When apprehended, they could not explain why the officer was in possession of their passports.

The Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit seized the cash and passports as evidence. Investigations into the matter continue.

South Africans want action taken

While many were glad that police were able to arrest the corrupt official, they also wondered how many more were accepting bribes to let foreigners in.

@ADS_ZAR:

“South Africans are crying about illegal immigrants and yena, she is busy helping them. Please add treason to the charges.”

@_Siphe_Sihle_ added:

“There must be heavy sentences for such unpatriotic corrupt officials who sell our country for a few rands.”

@MorenaKlaas said:

“She's not the only one. Please investigate every immigration officer that's on or off duty. They are all corrupt.”

@katli_mathule stated:

“All these immigration officers must be fired and replaced with members who put South Africans first.”

@Nino_Gaggi_ said:

“We need a deterrent. The sentences should be severe. 30 years for this scumbag please.”

Molaodi Kembo-Madito added:

“She must go to jail. We are sick and tired of corrupt officials.”

Lewis Khata noted:

“This is why foreigners will never take us seriously, because of corrupted officers like her.”

72 arrested in cross-border operations

Sticking with crimes at the country’s borders, 72 people were recently arrested at the border between South Africa and Lesotho.

Briefly News reported that SAPS conducted a five-day intelligence-led operation, which led to the arrests.

Many were arrested for having stolen goods or drunk driving, but others were arrested for illegally entering the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News