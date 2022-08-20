A Mpumalanga prosecutor was slapped with a 10-year jail sentence after he was found guilty of corruption and defeating the ends of justice

35-year-old Aaron Pule Mohanwe was nabbed after undercover agents set up two sting operations, and he was caught accepting bribes on both occasions

He was sentenced to 10 years for each of the two counts and seven years for defeating the ends of justice

Former Mpumalanga district court control prosecutor Aaron Pule Mohanwe was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Standerton Magistrate's Court after being found guilty of corruption and accepting bribes.

Mohanwe was busted following a sting operation by undercover agents. He was caught accepting bribes from criminals on two different occasions.

According to News24, the prosecutor was reported for dismissing narcotics-related cases after taking money from the criminals. The agents then went undercover to investigate the suspect. Per the publication, the agents then enacted Section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act, allowing them to investigate criminals undercover.

Unsuspecting, Aaron Pule Mohanwe was busted after he had scheduled a bail hearing for a criminal, and his argument was that the investigating officers did not intend to oppose it, reports Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

TimesLIVE reports that Nyuswa said at one time, one of the undercover agents was arrested, and another approached Mohanwe for help. As was his norm, he asked for a bribe to make the case go away. She said:

"This happened on two occasions, and the transactions were recorded by the agents."

After being found guilty, Mohanwe was sentenced to 10 years in prison for each of the cases and an additional seven years for defeating the ends of justice. His sentences will run concurrently.

