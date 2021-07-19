Kolisi Foundation Extends Help, Provides Relief to Protest-Stricken Communities

The Kolisi Foundation is knuckling down to assist communities ravaged by the unrest of the recent week in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

Led by Springbok Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, the foundation joined up with charities to assist those most affected by the recent unrest by proving food aid

The foundation is answering the call to reach some of the country's most marginalised areas as shortages of food start to become a reality for many

Following the turmoil brought on by days of unrest, public violence and looting in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past week, the Kolisi Foundation is embarking on providing relief support.

Led by Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, the foundation joined up with charities to help those most affected by the recent unrest, according to a TimesLIVE report.

The Kolisi Foundation is embarking on extending much-needed relief to communities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal which were recently affected by the unrest. Image: @rachel_kolisi/ Instagram.

In a recent statement on its official Instagram account, the foundation said:

“We have begun working with several non-profit organisations on the ground and are putting together a strategy to get food to people in the hardest-hit areas.

"We are working with a network of organisations in KwaZulu-Natal focusing on gender-based violence shelters, children’s homes, old age homes, hospices and assisted-living facilities."

The foundation, which aids in supporting people living in under-resourced communities in South Africa, is answering the call to reach some of the country's most marginalised areas as food shortages start to become a reality for many.

The sporadic acts of vandalism and looting committed against malls and shops in the affected areas forced several food chain outlets, and even factories, to close shop.

President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated on Saturday that a total of 161 shopping centres and malls were destroyed, in turn translating to the reality of possible food shortages.

