The South African Police Service from the Free State, a tow truck driver, shot and injured his colleague and a community member before killing himself

The incident happened in the early hours of 31 May 2025 in Machunwini after they were driving home from deployment in the Eastern Cape

His colleague and community member were taken to the hospital, and the police are investigating an inquest docket

MACHUWINI, KWAZULU-NATAL — A member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) shot and killed a tow truck driver and shot his colleague and a community member in Machuwini, KwaZulu-Natal on 31 May 2025.

What happened in Machuwini?

According to SABC News, a constable and two sergeants who were members of the Tactical Response Team stationed in the Free State. They were on their way home from a deployment in the Eastern Cae. They missed a detour sign and collided with barricades on a part of the road that was undergoing maintenance.

Two members of the community came to the assistance. They contacted a tow truck and an ambulance. It is unclear what happened afterwards, but the constable allegedly shot and killed the tow truck driver. His colleague tried to intervene, and he shot his colleague and another community member. He then shot and killed himself.

The third officer survived the shooting, and the injured officer and the community member were rushed to the hospital. The police are investigating the motive that led to the shooting.

Previous shootings

A man from Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal allegedly shot and killed his wife in the face three times on the same day. He then tried to shoot himself. He survived and was airlifted to a specialised facility.

An off-duty police officer was shot multiple times and killed during a robbery in KwaZulu-Natal in April. The officer was on his way to the store. He stepped outside, and suspects approached him and shot him. They then robbed him of his firearms.

South Africans weigh in

Some South Africans commenting on the incident shared their views.

Sam Nkwana said:

"Police officers need serious counselling because they have a lot on their minds. They are going through a lot of things. They need help."

Artur Machita said:

"KZN police officers enjoy killing people since Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi took over."

Happy Happious said:

"KZN is a no-go. It's a very dangerous area."

