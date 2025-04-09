A member of the South African Police Service lost his life when he was shot multiple times in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal

He was off duty and was on his way to a shop when the armed suspects approached him

They then fired multiple shots at him and they fled with his gun while he bled to death and was declared deceased

INANDA, KWAZULU-NATAL — One suspect was arrested in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal on 9 April 2025 after armed suspects robbed and killed a member of the South African Police Service. South Africans mourned his death.

What happened in Inanda?

According to Reaction Unit South Africa, the off-duty police officer parked his vehicle outside of a spaza shop. He got out and walked towards the shop when armed suspects suddenly appeared. They fired multiple shots at him, and as he fell, they robbed him of his firearms. They fled in a white VW Polo.

Reaction Unit South Africa responders responded to the scene in the evening at 18:27, and the officer was rushed to hospital. He was confirmed dead on arrival, and the responders found multiple cartridges that were spent at the scene. The police arrested one suspect at a local clinic after he shot.

Policemen killed in the past

South Africans heartbroken

Netizens commenting on Reaction Unit South Africa's Facebook post were devastated by the death.

Ashley Reddy said:

"RIP officer. But why only when an officer is killed do they react very quickly and arrests are made? That should belike that for all citizens."

Ikraam Kassim said:

"My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. I hope the culprits get caught but with our justice system, they would get bail or probably a suspended sentence. In the USA, killing a police officer gets you a death sentence."

Tony Govender said:

"This is terrible. what's becoming of this once safe and beautiful country? Condolences to the family. Stay strong and blessed."

Xolani Mlaba said:

"I may not like Donald Trump but I support him when he says the suspects who murder our police must receive the death penalty."

Collins Nkuna asked:

"How many illegal firearms are in the hands of criminals?"

Duo appears in court for killing off-duty police officer

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two people appeared before the Springs Magistrates Court for killing an off-duty cop in Geduld, Ekurhuleni. The incident happened during a robbery gone wrong.

The suspects entered the shop and held it up. The off-duty officer tried to stop the robbery. The suspects opened fire and he was struck and succumbed to his injuries.

