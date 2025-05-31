A member of the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service died after she was shot, allegedly by her husband, who tried to take his own life

The couple reportedly got into an argument, and the officer tried to prevent her husband from shooting her

She was shot and he was rushed to the hospital, where he is in a critical condition, and the police opened a case of murder

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A KzN man shot and killed his wife and tried to kill himself. Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

Source: Facebook

MANDENI, KWAZULU-NATAL — A member of the South African Police Service (SAPS)in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was shot and killed after she got into a heated argument with her husband on 31 May 2205. Her husband then turned the gun on himself, but survived the suicide attempt.

KZN couple fight turns deadly

According to TimesLIVE, the couple got into an argument. It's unclear what the cause of the argument was. However, during the fight her husband allegedly overpowered her nd shot her three times at close range. He then turned the gun on himself and shot himself.

When members of IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the incident, they declared the woman dead on the scene. The husband was found in a critical condition and had multiple gunshot wounds. He was established and taken to a specialised facility where he is in a critical condition.

A police officer was killed, and her husband was wounded. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Police officers killed

An elderly woman from KwaZulu-Natal shot and killed an off-duty police officer who shot and killed her son for attempting to stab her after he made unwanted advances to the woman's granddaughter

A police officer from Gauteng was denied bail after he appeared in court in October 2024 for stabbing his wife to death in front of their children

A female officer was gunned down in broad daylight in Randlespark, Klerksdorp, in January 2025 while sitting in her car in full uniform

A police officer allegedly shot his girlfriend in March before taking his own life in Johannesburg, and his girlfriend survived

An off-duty member of the South African Police in Inanda was shot and killed during a robbery

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook post reacted to the horrific incident.

Zwelakhe Themba said:

"Sounds like a domestic dispute."

Sbusiso Malinga said:

"They are challenging Mkhwanazi straight. I'm patiently waiting for breaking news."

Thabo Khanye said:

"KZN has become completely ungovernable, thanks to the incompetence of the South African government and the KZN provincial government."

Modumo Rankotseng said:

"Condolences to the family."

Mreiks Ignazio said:

"Mkhwanazi will be extremely furious."

Free State cops killed during robbery laid to rest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two officers who were killed during a robbery in QwaQwa, Free State, were buried in January. Constables Sipho Mohapi and Gedione Motloung were killed while responding to a crime in the Free State.

A suspect emerged from the house they drove to and shot one of the officers before taking his service pistol. Another suspect ambushed a backup vehicle and shot and killed the driving officer.

Source: Briefly News