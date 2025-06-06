Afronita's video of her and vibey kids from her dance academy dancing to amapiano quickly went viral

The amapiano song has achieved remarkable success on streaming platforms, evidenced by its viral popularity

Mzansi netizens are impressed by the energetic performances of the kids, flooding the comment section

Ghanaian dancer, choreographer, and instructor Afronita

Ghanaian dance icon, choreographer and instructor Afronita has impressed audiences again with her energetic amapiano dance education together with a group of young dancers from her academy, @afrostarkidsacademy.

The well-known dancer with a very dynamic style and engaging performances shared a video of herself dancing to the South African song Ngishutheni, a collaboration of Master KG, Goon Flavour and Eemoh. The video quickly went viral and received a lot of attention, quickly becoming a hit with her incredible 1.6 million followers.

Ngishutheni itself is a powerful track, marking a significant collaboration between the renowned Master KG, a stalwart in South African music, and the talented Goon Flavour and Eemoh. She posted the video and captioned it:

"Small but mighty!👑💪🏽Their energy and facial expressions yohh!🥵😮‍💨🔥 Dc: @afrostarkidsacademy. W/: @makayla_sedinam_ @twofingers_1. 🎶: Ngishutheni: @masterkgsa @goonflavour_ @eemoh_"

Watch the Instagram video here:

All you need to know about Afronita

Afronita, who recently won third place in Britain's Got Talent 2024, showcases her versatility and love for various dance styles in the viral video. Her ability to effortlessly navigate the Amapiano dance steps while dancing to the song Ngishutheni demonstrates her understanding of the genre, which has become one of the go-to genres in the African music landscape.

Master KG's hit song's resounding success

Afronit's decision to dance to the hit song Ngishutheni has helped to not only promote it, but also promote the cross-cultural exchange and creativity that is taking place in Africa. Her video is evidence of how music and dance can come together to unite people across geography and cultures. The positive response she received further proves that she has a lasting impact on audiences and that she can continuously connect and engage with her followers through her dancing.

The hit song Ngishutheni has achieved remarkable success, evidenced by its viral popularity on YouTube. In just three weeks since its release, the accompanying video has garnered an impressive 7,840,766 views and currently ranks at #8 on the trending music charts. This rapid ascent highlights the song's widespread appeal and its significant impact on audiences.

Afronita and vibey kids dance to Amapiano

Afronita's viral dance video featuring the South African Amapiano hit Ngishutheni vividly illustrates the genre's impressive global reach. The reception from audiences worldwide, particularly the pride expressed by netizens in the comments, highlights how Amapiano has transcended geographical boundaries to become a significant force in the international music scene.

Mzansi reacted positively to the kids' energy

