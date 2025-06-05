Lawrence Maleka trended on social media after a picture of the popular actor and TV presenter resurfaced, prompting women to shoot their shots

South Africans were divided over his looks, with some praising his charm and presence, while others criticised his weight gain

Male celebrities like Prince Kaybee, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Cassper Nyovest, and Lunga Shabalala were also previously praised by women for their attractive appearances

South African women are eyeing popular actor and television presenter Lawrence Maleka. A picture of former The River actor circulating on social media had some huns shooting their shots at the star.

Mzansi women swooned over Lawrence Maleka. Image: @sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

Lawrence Maleka's picture divides SA

Lawrence Maleka's name recently popped up on the timeline after a female fan praised him for his looks. The star has been in the industry for years and is popular for hosting top shows like Friends of Amstel: The Challenge and Big Brother Mzansi. He also played the role of Zolani Dlamini on The River.

The talented actor has been praised by fans on social media not only for his incredible acting skills, but also for his humility and his dashing looks. Some fans have also commented about his amazing fashion sense.

A user with the handle @Asanda_Matlhare sparked the debate about Maleka's looks, saying he is very handsome. The post read:

"Muhle lo bhuti, kakhulu futhi."

SA weighs in on Lawrence Maleka's looks

Social media users were divided over the post. Some said the actor and television personality is undoubtedly one of the most handsome celebrities in South Africa, while others said his looks kinda declined when he gained weight.

@choenky_d said:

"He gained so much weight, I don’t like him anymore 😩"

@HerMagnificenc wrote:

"Not anymore umbashile nyana maan ! He used to be hot hot 🔥 on The River, Yoh."

@LuPooe90777 commented:

"Type yami."

@Mis_Maphumulo added:

"He is so lovable, ngesiZulu unogazi🤗"

@ZanMajiyane commented:

"He must never again not be available for Big Brother. We survived, but his presence was missing 💕💕"

@_Kele_Nicole wrote:

"The thing with @Lawrence_Maleka is that he commands respect without saying a word! His presence alone makes you want to sit up and listen to what he has to say."

@Sli_Simelane said:

"His aura is everything, makes him lovable."

@dubentabi added:

"In my world, he's my husband 😂😭😭❣️"

SA male stars praised for their looks

Several South African male celebrities have been praised for their looks on social media. Several women have praised and even shot their shot at stars like Prince Kaybee, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Cassper Nyovest and Lunga Shabalala.

Senzo Radebe flaunts flawless body in gym video

In more news about handsome South African celebrities, Briefly News reported that super-talented and in-demand actor Senzokuhle Radebe has raised his commodity higher with the ladies after flaunting his biceps and six-pack at the gym, leaving little to the imagination.

The eye candy hit the gym and showed off his chiselled muscles, working out effortlessly while skipping rope, lifting weights and doing push-ups. He captioned the video:

"Motivated or not, I still get the job done!"

