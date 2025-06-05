South African popular rapper Cassper Nyovest recently hogged headlines regarding his rapping style

Several videos of the star's "dope" freestyle went viral on social media after an online user posted them

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Cassper's freestyles

Cassper Nyovest's freestyles went viral on social media.

Yoh, Cassper Nyovest hasn't been able to catch a break from social media as he has been hogging headlines recently for the wrong reasons.

An online user, @Oracle5152, earlier gave many netizens something to debate regarding the popular rapper and businessman who took a swipe at A-Reece and Prince Kaybee during his third appearance on the L-Tido Podcast.

The netizens posted several videos of Cassper Nyovest's "dope" freestyles on social media, which led to the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker being roasted by many on social media for his bars.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Cassper Nyovest's freestyles

Shortly after the videos were shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@visse_ss said:

"He's definitely not beating the allegations."

@ngwenya_langa wrote:

"Yah neh I'm defeated."

@Gray_fela responded:

"This @casspernyovest dude has been playing with our ears for far too long, and we've been allowing it. Hosh Kara maima & pepepeee pepepaaa😂😂That's not music."

@TreyMacSA2 replied:

"I blame AKA for making this guy relevant."

@Priceless11_ commented:

"Cassper is not a dope freestyler. A Reece is a dope freestyle, CASSPER IS A BIG ARTIST. A Reece is a good rapper."

@ntokozo_eff mentioned:

"No wonder he always goes around blocking people."

@SergioTaylor09 stated:

"We will not forget when this mampara went to 'Sway in the morning' and said he’s African American."

@msimang_mbhali wrote:

"All these videos make me laugh and cringe at the same time, because what the hell is that?"

Fans are not impressed with Cassper Nyovest's freestyles.

Did Cassper Nyovest's career end because of AKA's death?

Meanwhile, Cassper Nyovest and AKA were undoubtedly the biggest stars in the South African hip-hop industry. The stars had Mzansi divided into two camps, with team Cassper and the Megacy always on each other's throats on social media.

Many believe the beef made the two rappers release good music because they were trying to be better than the other. Fans are saying Cassper Nyovest's career has been declining since AKA's untimely death in February 2023 because he doesn't have competition.

The Mama I Made It rapper addressed the narrative during an interview on L-Tido's podcast. Speaking in a short snippet shared on X (Twitter) by @L_Tido, Cassper Nyovest said he doesn't care what anyone says to him, because he has been in the game for years.

Cassper Nyovest lists his favourite AKA songs

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and AKA may not have seen eye to eye when AKA was alive, but Cass loved his music and respected his craft.

The late rapper left a lasting impression on fellow South Africans through his infectious music and charisma, and the last person fans thought would praise the Supa Mega was his longtime rival, Cassper Nyovest.

