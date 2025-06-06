South African Amapiano star Mawhoo dropped a new banger on Friday, 6 June 2025

A video of the star and the producers of the new song jamming to it at a club went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the Amapiano vocalist's new track

Amapiano vocalist Mawhoo dropped a new banger. Image: @mawhoo

Truth be told, South African Amapiano star Mawhoo is one of the hardest-working musicians in Mzansi.

Despite the whole defamation drama and allegedly being sued for R1 million, the Amapiano vocalist and performer excitedly announced that she has dropped a new banger on Friday, 6 June 2025.

An online user @PianoConnectSA posted a video of the singer and the producers of her new song jamming to it at an unknown club on social media, which quickly went viral.

The Ngilimele hitmaker featured Jazzworx, GL_Ceejay and Thukuthela on this latest track.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mawhoo's new song

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the singer's new song. Here's what they had to say:

@smoothignorancem wrote:

"@uncle_mayoo there was another track they performed on Groove Cartel that goes crazy too. Generational run."

@Gats_Jr said:

"Will we ever get to rest."

@Dee_Amu responded:

"They need to switch up on the beats, same chord Vuka, Isaka, Uzizwa Kanjan….Some will say it is a signature sound, but it will eventually make people question their creativity."

@sfubasenja1 commented:

"Jazz worx and thukuthela must stay away from the piano crew. They will steal their limelight plus they don’t need them."

@bandz_zw replied:

"Jazzworx and Thukuthela have the streets on chokehold!"

Mawhoo's hot topic moments

Mawhoo also tried her hand at Maskandi with the hit song Gucci. Outside of music, Mawhoo has gone viral for controversial reasons.

In May 2024, Mawhoo claimed that she had received messages from American rapper Lil Wayne. Online users dragged Mawhoo for revealing the high-profile men who had approached her.

While netizens reacted to the vocalist previewing her upcoming song, in February 2025, it was also reported by many news outlets that the Amapiano talented singer Mawhoo has taken to social media to share her thoughts about the service delivery in Johannesburg.

Mawhoo has taken to social media to complain about how she was treated at Life Fourways Private Hospital. The Gucci hitmaker, who rose to prominence for her steamy past, narrated the story of how she was treated at the hospital. Taking to her page, Mawhoo revealed that they were treated like dogs and embarrassed when she visited the health facility for assistance.

SA unimpressed by Mawhoo's Gucci performance

Briefly News previously reported that Amapiano singer Mawhoo and Mthandeni released their collaboration, Gucci, and it has been rocking crowds everywhere. The singer often performs the hit song at her gigs. A recent video of her performing the song went viral, and people had negative things to say.

This would not be the first time Mawhoo performed the track live. At a gig, Mawhoo debuted the song to her audience and did a traditional Zulu dance. She received hate when people said she was doing too much and that she should have toned it down a bit.

