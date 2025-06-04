Makhadzi had social media buzzing on Tuesday when she shared a photo of her ex-boyfriend, Master KG

The songstress and dancer fuelled dating rumours when she posted a photo of the Jerusalema hitmaker on Instagram

South Africans took to Makhadzi's post to "celebrate their reunion" while some demanded answers

Are Makhadzi and Master KG dating again? Image: MakhadziSA

Source: Twitter

Limpopo artists Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, and Master KG, born Kgaugelo Moagi have ignited dating rumours again.

The Tshivenda singer, who recently released her hit song, Number 1 shared a photo with Master KG on her social media account this week.

The musician who recently performed in Zimbabwe shared a photo of herself and Master KG on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 3 June.

She captioned the photo: "I got a chance to take pictures with celebrities this weekend."

The pair also fuelled social media reports that they are dating again in May 2024 after a PDA-filled performance together, hinting at a possible rekindling of their romance.

South Africans respond to the musician's latest pic

fxqueennamibia replied:

"Tjoooo, KG & Makhadzi, Seemah & Ghost Hlubi. These combos deserve an island because shame life is just like a carrot seriously."

king_zein_ said:

"The guy at the back is even holding his waist. He is very much shocked."

mowhumy wrote:

"After reading the caption, I wanted to slide to see other celebrities but no man"

fxqueennamibia said:

"These two should just produce an offspring. We are tired shame."

thulsbkb replied:

"Knowing them babuyelane," (they are back together).

nyiko_nobela responded:

"And from all the pictures you took, you posted this one ne?"

nelly00790 said:

"Saze sa happy siyi country," (we are happy as a country).

jaylou197 replied:

"Someone needs to come take my phone before I comment."

mrs_magidi said:

"We are hopeful for the December hit now. It has been a long break with nothing. I will be right back."

mushovuwa replied:

"This year I'm minding my own business."

matlhatsi_mahloko replied:

"Chomi wamo rata (you love) this guy hle yhoo. Ereng pina ela ya Monada?(what's the name of Monada's song). Ke khale kemo sala ka morao (I've been following him for too long).

pamza_maluks said:

"That guy at the back is just as shocked as I am."

_sam.deluxe replied:

"We all have favourite exes, but you won’t see us posting them."

tau.diarora wrote:

"Pleasure tsa manyalo (wedding singer, Pleasure) and the whole of Limpopo is waiting for Limpopo wedding of the year."

milk_c09 said:

"Re maketse go tshwana le (we are just as shocked as) the guy in the background."

Master KG and Makhadzi post photo in Zimbabwe. Image: MasterKG

Source: Instagram

