South African Amapiano star Nkosazana Daughter had many peeps talking about her recent appearance

The singer and songwriter posted several pictures of herself in a sizzling black shiny leather curvy outfit on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Nkosazana Daughter's recent pictures

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Nkosazana Daughter stuns in a sizzling outfit. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

South African Amapiano star Nkosazana Daughter has been hogging headlines regarding her sense of fashion on social media once again.

Recently, the singer and songwriter posted several nice pictures of herself at the Heineken House UEFA Champions League final watch party on Saturday, 31 May 2025, dressed in a sultry, black shiny leather and curvy attire on her Instagram page.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens comment on Nkosazana Daughter's outfit

Shortly after the star shared pictures of her sultry outfit on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

its_the_admv said:

"The last slide is similar to you."

thoriso_praise commented:

"You're rocking the last frame."

centobycer08 shared:

"Your dressing will mark the end of your career, for example, all your 2025 songs are not trending."

th_ando_47 responded:

"Your dress code is a no-no."

iam.johnsonn replied:

"Yes, you are seducing us, mammy."

asivetebekana stated:

"Nkosazana and Daliwonga can be a great couple."

sheehama_penda mentioned:

"We can't wait to see you in Namibia on the 7th of June Nkosazana Daughter."

Fans debate over Nkosazana Daughter's outfit. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: UGC

Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill allegedly back together

Meanwhile, the Amapiano vocalists Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill made headlines on social media, as it was alleged that they had rekindled their relationship after they broke up in 2023.

According to Fakazanews, the two stars were spotted together on Monday, February 17, 2025, at Mr JazziQ's nightclub in Johannesburg, looking all cosy and lovey-dovey.

A source said:

"They looked cosy and lovey-dovey. This was last weekend."

A close friend of the alleged couple who have a child together confirmed that they were back together and that they were happy:

"Respectfully they are parents to a beautiful and amazing baby so yes they would be cordial with each other but I can confirm that they are back together and they're looking very good and happy."

What you need to know about Nkosazana Daughter

Nkosazana Daughter, named Nkosazanah Nolwazi Kimberly, is one of South Africa's most beloved Amapiano singers and songwriters. Born on 6 October 2000 in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal, she has captured the hearts of many with her music.

Nkosazana Daughter is the creator of several hit songs that have catapulted her to the forefront of the music industry. Her work has inspired many, especially women, and in just a few months, she has gained widespread recognition. The celebrated songwriter has collaborated with top Amapiano and house producers, further solidifying her place in the music scene.

Fans react to Nkosazana Daughter's skintight leather pants

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nkosazana Daughter's viral dance video received hilarious reactions from social media users. The singer, who has been trending because of the rumours that Master KG is her baby daddy, showed off her moves in a video.

SA singer Nkosazana Daughter recently showed off her cute dance moves in a viral video. The star has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines after MacG alleged that she was dating Master KG and even having a child together.

Source: Briefly News