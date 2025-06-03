Since her return to South Africa after claiming that her life was in danger, Tebogo Thobejane has been making a lot of big boss moves

Recently, the former Muvhango actress shared some sizzling content of her being on vacation with a mysterious "habibi" on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thobejane's recent vacation snaps

Tebogo Thobejane is living it up on her vacation. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Just days after she revealed that she was fearing for her life as her attempted murder-accused and former lover, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's, bail hearing nears, the South African popular club hostess and influencer, Tebogo Thobejane, is living her best life overseas.

Recently, the former Muvhango actress had netizens choking with envy after she posted pictures and videos of herself on vacation in Dubai with a mysterious "habibi" on her Instagram page, a month after she clarified what kind of relationship she has with comedian, Michael Blackson.

See the content below:

Netizens react to Tebogo's mysterious "habibi" and vacay pics

Shortly after the star shared the pictures on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to her vacation pictures and the mysterious habibi she was with. Here's what they had to say:

thembilovedee said:

"Hmmm, is that Habibi's leg I see? Anyway, you are hot."

tokyomoney1_ wrote:

"Peng, perfection, you are stunning hunny."

kleboho6 responded:

"This woman is unapologetically beautiful, now I understand why that chiwawa was always barking at her."

toya_montle replied:

"Hao chomi, you got yourself a white man. You look stunning."

momo6055 questioned:

"Girl, who is this white man?"

mandingo1017 mentioned:

"What! You're dating white boys now?"

Tebogo Thobejane in Dubai enjoying her vacay with a mysterious habibi. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo breaks silence via statement

Meanwhile, former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane has spoken out after the suspects in her attempted murder were nabbed. One of them was her former partner, Vusumuzi Matlala, who appeared in court on Monday, 19 May 2025. Matlala was arrested on 14 May as he is alleged to be the paymaster in the hit.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Tebogo asked for privacy as she and her family heal from this "deeply traumatic experience."

"This journey has not been easy, and while justice is in process, I believe it is important to let the law take its course," Tebogo stated.

Tebogo Thobejane said the incident still weighs heavily on her and has made a significant emotional impact. She refrained from speaking in detail about the accused, saying the NPA clearly outlines the facts about the case.

Tebogo Thobejane calls out Inno Morolong for harassment

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that there is no end to Tebogo Thobejane's legal issues with her former friend, Inno Morolong. Thobejane admitted that her life was turned upside down by the people closest to her.

In February, Briefly News reported that Tebogo Thobejane alleged that her former friend, Inno Morolong, is still harassing her even though she was under house arrest.

Tebogo said she was satisfied with the court’s decision to place Inno Morolong under house arrest. Tebogo said that the decision wasn’t enough to deter the reality TV star from continuing to harass her.

