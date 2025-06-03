South African influencer Cyan Boujee has made headlines on social media once again regarding her BBL

The 24-year-old DJ has been chasing summer in Dubai while showing off her beautiful body at the beach

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions on social media regarding her body

Cyan Boujee recently showed off her bbl. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

South African influencer and DJ, Cyan Boujee, had many netizens on social media salivating over her gorgeous BBL.

A look at Cyan Boujee's trip to Dubai

One thing about Honour Zuma, popularly known as Cyan Boujee, is that she has made headlines once again on social media. This time, it was regarding her recent trip to Dubai after she revealed that an old blesser of hers scammed her.

Cyan Boujee was living her best life with her friend, chasing summer in Dubai. The 24-year-old DJ and YouTuber posted several pictures showing off her gorgeous body on the beach.

See the photos below:

Netizens compliment Cyan Boujee's hot body

Shortly after the DJ shared pictures of her vacation in Dubai, many netizens flooded the comment section with compliments, and others reacted to her gorgeous body.

Here are some of the comments below:

Rapper Gigi Lamayne complimented Cyan Boujee:

"My my my you are everything."

stargirl.zee said:

"Back on my fyp like she never left!"

luanda_act wrote:

"Ausi waka you look amazing kopa modimo a go bless, amen."

winsonly__ responded:

"An actual barbie doll."

nondumiso_mncwango5 replied:

"Life sized doll indeed such a beautiful hun."

flavio_leao85 commented:

"I like the way she gives herself time to reply to the comments, that's why I love you @cyan.boujee24."

mamii_sibiya mentioned:

"Always better when she comes back."

DJ Cyan Boujee shows off body

Meanwhile, Cyan Boujee previously made numerous TikTok videos in which she spoke about the process she underwent before jetting off to Turkey for gastric sleeve surgery.

After her surgery, Cyan also maintained the same level of transparency when it came to how she maintained her body. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a video she posted which she showed how her body looked before the surgery and how she currently looks now, two months later.

Fitness expert Bonge Gumede shared with Briefly News how crucial it is to focus on abdominal exercises post-surgery. Bonge Gumede suggested a few core exercises, such as planks, leg raises, and crunches, saying they can "help tighten the abdominal area and reduce risk of sagging skin."

SA reacts to Cyan Boujee's new boyfriend

Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee made headlines once again after she spoiled her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend on his birthday. The star shared some content while on vacation. She flaunted her new boyfriend on her Instagram page.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared a snap of Cyan Boujee and her new man on their Twitter (X) page. The controversial media influencer Cyan Boujee seems to be in another new relationship after she dumped her ex-lover after spending R50K on him. Netizens reacted to this story.

